October 28, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City K9 Locates 90 Pounds of Meth

Methamphetamine that was recovered by the CCPD recently. Photo: CCPD.

K9 Storm aids in multi-jurisdictional task force arrest

By Chad Winthrop

A K9 for the Culver City Police Department aided in the arrest of three suspects by locating around 90 pounds of methamphetamine. 

“Recently, CCPD K9 Storm and his handler were requested by a multi-jurisdictional task force to assist in a narcotics investigation,” the CPPD wrote in an October 21 Facebook post.  

According to the CCPD, during the investigation, K9 Storm located around 90 pounds of methamphetamine, resulting in the arrest of three suspects for transportation of dangerous drugs.

“K9 Storm continues to show he is a colossal asset to the Culver City Police Department. To date, he has located methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl, for a combined total of approximately 1400 pounds, in addition to facilitating the willful surrender of armed and/or felonious suspects who posed a serious threat to the safety of the community,” CCPD said.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
News, Video

Spin Deploys New 3-Wheeled E-Scooter

October 26, 2021

Read more
October 26, 2021

Spin has released its new 3 wheel e-scooter providing mobility solutions with increased stability. Video brought to you by Santa...
News

Report Fraud, Waste and Abuse of Culver City Resources

October 25, 2021

Read more
October 25, 2021

The City of Culver City has partnered with Lighthouse Services, Inc. to establish an anonymous confidential hotline for City employees,...

A rendering of an office campus planned for Culver City. Credit: BOTO Design Architects.
News, Real Estate

Office Campus Underway Next to Helms Bakery

October 23, 2021

Read more
October 23, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 25, 2021 By Dolores Quintana According to Urbanize, a former set of industrial buildings across...

Manchester Boulevard between Stanmoor Drive and Rayford Drive. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Police Seek Teenagers Wanted for Attacking 14-Year-Old and Friend Walking Back From School

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

LAPD seek group of 6-7 teenagers wanted in connection to October 19 incident in Westchester By Dolores Quintana Police are...
News, Real Estate

Metro Considering Joint Development of Transit Land To Build Affordable Housing

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

Agency looking into goal of building 10,000 units of affordable housing By Dolores Quintana LA Metro has received a report...

Photo: Getty Images.
Crime, News

Three Charged in Alleged Scheme to Steal Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Meant for Homeless Assistance

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

Attorney General Bonta files charges in connection with alleged theft from Los Angeles-based homelessness assistance program By Sam Catamzaro California...

A rendering of an over 500,000 square foot campus Apple is building on the Culver City-Los Angeles border, as seen from the intersections of Venice and National boulevards Credit: Apple.
News, Real Estate

Apple Doubling Down on Westside Presence

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

550,000 + square foot campus planned for Culver-Los Angeles border By Sam Catanzaro Apple is doubling down on its Westside...
News

WRAC and LA City Councilmember Call for Anti-Camping Ordinance Enforcement

October 21, 2021

Read more
October 21, 2021

LA City Council President Nury Martinez and other put forward resolution By Dolores Quintana LA City Council President Nury Martinez...

Helicopter footage showing the scene of a shooting near the Ballona Wetlands August 18. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime, News

‘Known Gang Member’ Arrested in Connection to Ballona Wetlands Shooting

October 21, 2021

Read more
October 21, 2021

LAPD arrest unnamed suspect this month wanted for August shooting By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a “known gang member”...
Crime, News

Marina del Rey Man Arrested in Connection to 2019 Orange County Murder

October 18, 2021

Read more
October 18, 2021

Jonathan Ho, Nicholas Nguyen arrested in relation to murder of Jeffrey Cheng By Sam Catanzaro A Marina del Rey man...

Parking Garage Damage From 1994 Northridge Earthquake: Photo: Getty.
News

Two Earthquake Preparedness Drills Set for Culver City This Week

October 18, 2021

Read more
October 18, 2021

The Great ShakeOut and Culver City’s Communitywide Disaster Drill set for October 21 Submitted by the City of Culver City...
News

Lindberg Park Project Survey Now Available

October 15, 2021

Read more
October 15, 2021

Voting takes less than two minutes!  Choose one of two options for a Prop 68 funded project at Lindberg Park:  Outdoor...
Crime, News

LAPD Shoots Dead Man Holding Family Members At Knifepoint

October 15, 2021

Read more
October 15, 2021

A Los Angeles Police Department officer fatally shot a man holding family members at knifepoint this week during a domestic...

Photo: Facebook (@MRTCD10).
Crime, News

LA City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas Charged With Bribery and Fraud

October 15, 2021

Read more
October 15, 2021

Politician allegedly sought benefits for close Relative in exchange for support of contracts benefiting USC By Sam Catanzaro LA City...

Culver Current at night. Photo: culvercity.org.
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Groundbreaking Culver City Mixed Media Sculpture Exhibition Extended

October 13, 2021

Read more
October 13, 2021

A groundbreaking mixed media sculpture created by Los Angeles-based artist Nate Mohler, has been extended for a second year of...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR