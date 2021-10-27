Culver City K9 Locates 90 Pounds of Meth

K9 Storm aids in multi-jurisdictional task force arrest

By Chad Winthrop

A K9 for the Culver City Police Department aided in the arrest of three suspects by locating around 90 pounds of methamphetamine.

“Recently, CCPD K9 Storm and his handler were requested by a multi-jurisdictional task force to assist in a narcotics investigation,” the CPPD wrote in an October 21 Facebook post.

According to the CCPD, during the investigation, K9 Storm located around 90 pounds of methamphetamine, resulting in the arrest of three suspects for transportation of dangerous drugs.

“K9 Storm continues to show he is a colossal asset to the Culver City Police Department. To date, he has located methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl, for a combined total of approximately 1400 pounds, in addition to facilitating the willful surrender of armed and/or felonious suspects who posed a serious threat to the safety of the community,” CCPD said.