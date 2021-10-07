October 8, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Opinion: Mike Bonin is the Status Quo!

“Why is it that the most residential streets are required to be cleaned and cars removed for that purpose while some of Venice’s most prevalent arteries are now hostage to this invasion of vehicles that in many cases have no insurance or liability and are now permanent housing that go uninspected and are somehow above the law?” writes Nick Opinion in an opinion piece. Photo: Nick Antonicello.

By Nick Antonicello

If one is seeking comedic satire, try digesting Councilman Mike Bonin’s TWITTER feed.

The “status quo” as acknowledged by most is the current political or social condition.

In effect, the way things are in the present, in real time.

The existing state of affairs so to speak!

And while the good councilman drones on about urgent responses to homelessness when in fact bureaucracies like LA city government are barely able to get out of its own way, Mike Bonin sees himself as some reformer who is not part of the problem, but part of a solution that has escaped him for nearly a decade.

For what has Mike done in his near-decade of elected office or in particular during his extended stay term of nearly five and a half years and some $500,000 later in earning and benefits to make things better?

The answer is nothing at all.

I mean pick your topic, homelessness, crime, property values or the quality of life issues that plague the voters of the 11th council district.

For in Bonin’s worldview, his time in office and his inability to solve any of the issues mentioned here don’t apply to him as he incredibly sees himself as not part of a status quo he has created.

Why is that and does anyone else view this the same way as our myopic councilman?

And while Bonin is at least correct to point out change his slow and expensive, does one give Bonin a pass on say the issue of homelessness that has spun out of control on his watch only to see him try to take credit for cleaning up the boardwalk when it was him who created the problem in the first place?

Do you thank an arsonist who decides to put out the fire that was set by his actions?

Let’s take the issue of unbridled RV’s (recreational vehicles) and other oversized vans and buses alike that are proliferating at warp speed along Rose, Main, Venice and Washington Boulevards.

Vehicles that not only consume valuable parking spaces, but have no ability to move with flat tires, or have no tires at all, sitting cinder blocks that have become encampments with unsanitary conditions so unlivable that these locales are now littered in urine and feces that attract not only roaches and mice, but rats as well.

Why is it that the most residential streets are required to be cleaned and cars removed for that purpose while some of Venice’s most prevalent arteries are now hostage to this invasion of vehicles that in many cases have no insurance or liability and are now permanent housing that go uninspected and are somehow above the law?

For why is there a set of rules and guidelines for residents who respect the community while this new population of “neighbors” have no respect for others much less themselves and why is the rest of Venice being forced to tolerate these ghettos on wheels?

For Mike Bonin is not only a council member earning some $300,000 annually, which is more than Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Gavin Newsom and every other governor in the other forty-nine states, he also serves as the chairman of the council’s transportation committee that seemingly is just fine with RV’s becoming mobile slums that are now no longer mobile and immune from the basic traffic enforcement rules and regulations the rest of us most adhere too as responsible citizens of Dog Town.

For there are no traffic violations or tickets for this urban decay on wheels, but God forbid you overstay your welcome when that street sweeper cleans your block.

For yes, after serving nearly a decade in elective office, there is no scenario or excuse that absolves Mike Bonin by definition as not only being part of the status quo, but the very problem itself.

The author is a member of the Parking, Outreach, Oceanfront Walk and Rules & Selections Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) and can be reached at (310) 621-3775 or via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Opinion
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@mikeBoninCD11)
Opinion

Opinion: How Low Can You Go?

September 20, 2021

Read more
September 20, 2021

By Nick Antonicello Instead of discussing the issues people really want to talk about like Councilman Mike Bonin’s miserable record...
Opinion

Opinion: Recall Or Reelection: That’s The Choice For D-town Voters When It Comes To Incumbent Mike Bonin

September 16, 2021

Read more
September 16, 2021

By Nick Antonicello There was good news for embattled incumbent Councilman Mike Bonin yesterday in that Governor Gavin Newsom not...

“Self-congratulations flowed easily the other day among ultra-liberal state legislators after they passed the two most far-reaching housing bills of this year and this century. These are Senate Bills 9 and 10, whose aim is to end single family zoning in most parts of California and allow far more housing density at the will of property owners, even in most fire zone,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty
Opinion, Real Estate

Expect a Rebellion Against Key Housing Bills

September 13, 2021

Read more
September 13, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist  Self-congratulations flowed easily the other day among ultra-liberal state legislators after they passed the two most...
Opinion

Column: A Problem This Massive Requires a Massive Response

July 30, 2021

Read more
July 30, 2021

By Jeff Hall There is a populist uprising taking place in response to how the city has been handling the...

"Once buildings are converted either wholly or in part to residential units, much of the housing shortage will disappear. It’s a far cheaper and easier task than building billions of new square feet, often in places where existing residents don’t want them," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Opinion, Real Estate

Low-Cost Housing? State Keeps Ignoring the New Realities

July 12, 2021

Read more
July 12, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist From Sacramento comes word that the median price for a single-family home in California skyrocketed by...

"Once buildings are converted either wholly or in part to residential units, much of the housing shortage will disappear. It’s a far cheaper and easier task than building billions of new square feet, often in places where existing residents don’t want them," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Opinion, Real Estate

Low-Cost Housing? State Keeps Ignoring the New Realities

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist From Sacramento comes word that the median price for a single-family home in California skyrocketed by...

"homeless agencies appear flummoxed by the rejection rate for permanent housing they’re now able to offer, something only recently available. Did they expect a population plagued by instability and a high component (about 20 percent) of serious mental illness to turn overnight into planners interested in delayed gratification?" writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Opinion, Real Estate

Is Permanent Housing the Real Homeless Solution?

May 23, 2021

Read more
May 23, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The ultimate goal of city and county agencies trying to solve California’s homeless problem is to...

"Some might find the following proposals “mean,” or “cruel.” In my opinion, our current policy is the cruelest policy of all, because nothing meaningful ever changes," writes Jeff Hall. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Opinion

Opinion: A 22-Point Plan to Deal With LA’s Homelessness Situation

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

By Jeff Hall People are freaking out about the homelessness issue – and with good reason. The sidewalk camps are...

"[Scott] Wiener may decry urban sprawl as wasteful and profligate, but he ignores a basic human yearning to live surrounded by greenery and open space," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Cities Chip Away at R-1 Zoning

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It’s become like a rite of spring: Every year, state legislators reject the most radical of...
Opinion, Real Estate

Housing Backers Start Facing Post-Pandemic Reality

February 21, 2021

Read more
February 21, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The mysterious blindness that apparently affected California’s top legislative housing advocates all through 2020 seems to...

"Their thinking – really a prejudice against all but the most dense of housing situations – is that people shouldn’t have space around them and that all neighborhoods should be open to anybody, even those who lack the funds to buy or rent there," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Housing Likely to Highlight the 2022 Ballot

December 6, 2020

Read more
December 6, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist One thing has been inevitable ever since extreme liberals in the California Legislature led by Democratic...

" voters essentially laughed off frequent claims by advocates for Proposition 21 that its statewide mandate for rent controls would somehow alleviate the state’s very serious and growing problem with homelessness. They saw that nothing in the proposition would have allowed tenants to remain in houses and apartments without paying rent," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
News, Opinion

Column: Defying the Hype: State’s Voters Smarter Than ‘Experts’ Think

November 15, 2020

Read more
November 15, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist For more than two months, California airwaves were filled with political hype, in large part...
News, Opinion, Westside Wellness

More Visitors Needed to Stem COVID in Nursing Homes

October 6, 2020

Read more
October 6, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist More than six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, no one has done much to...
News, Opinion

Moved up Census: Time for Californians to Act

September 17, 2020

Read more
September 17, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist  California polls now show President Trump trails Democrat Joseph Biden in the upcoming presidential election by...
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Worst Housing Bills Fail; Solution via Market Forces Now Possible

September 4, 2020

Read more
September 4, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist Evidence keeps mounting that California’s longtime housing shortage can be solved by market forces set loose...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

Opinion: Mike Bonin is the Status Quo!
“Why is it that the most residential streets are required to be cleaned and cars removed for that purpose while some of Venice’s most prevalent arteries are now hostage to this invasion of vehicles that in many cases have no insurance or liability and are now permanent housing that go uninspected and are somehow above the law?” writes Nick Opinion in an opinion piece. Photo: Nick Antonicello.
Opinion

Opinion: Mike Bonin is the Status Quo!

by Nick Antonicello
October 7, 2021
0

By Nick Antonicello If one is seeking comedic satire, try digesting Councilman Mike Bonin’s TWITTER feed. The “status quo” as...

Read more

POPULAR

Opinion: Mike Bonin is the Status Quo!
“Why is it that the most residential streets are required to be cleaned and cars removed for that purpose while some of Venice’s most prevalent arteries are now hostage to this invasion of vehicles that in many cases have no insurance or liability and are now permanent housing that go uninspected and are somehow above the law?” writes Nick Opinion in an opinion piece. Photo: Nick Antonicello.
Opinion

Opinion: Mike Bonin is the Status Quo!

by Nick Antonicello
October 7, 2021
0

By Nick Antonicello If one is seeking comedic satire, try digesting Councilman Mike Bonin’s TWITTER feed. The “status quo” as...

Read more