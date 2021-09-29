Kaiser Permanente Opens New Target Clinic in Culver City

Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest integrated health system, and Target Corp. have opened a new Kaiser Permanente-staffed retail health clinic in Culver City that offers convenient care to members and non-members.

The new Target Clinic, located at 10820 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City, CA 90230, opened on Monday, September 27th. Patients can schedule an appointment online at kptargetclinic.org.

“We are proud of our continued partnership with Target Corp. and are excited to be opening another Target Clinic in the West Los Angeles area,” said Dr. Kirk Tamaddon, area medical director and chief of staff, Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center. “We look forward to expanding our service offerings and providing convenient and high-quality health care to the Culver City community.

There are now 31 Target Clinics affiliated with Kaiser Permanente across Southern California. Target Clinics in Los Angeles County are located in Inglewood, Compton, Hawthorne, Pico Rivera, Rosemead, Eagle Rock, Burbank, Northridge, Westlake Village, Santa Clarita East, and West Covina South.

All Target Clinics are open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 7 p.m., and on the weekend from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Kaiser Permanente is staffing the new clinic in Culver City with courteous medical professionals, including licensed nurse practitioners and licensed vocational nurses. The clinic also features physicians available via telemedicine consultations, giving Target guests and members of the community additional access to Kaiser Permanente’s high-quality and affordable health care services.

“When guests enter our Target Clinics, they can expect to receive patient-centered health care in a welcoming and familiar setting,” Tamaddon added.

The new clinic will offer various primary care services, including flu shots, physicals, allergy relief, tuberculosis (TB) tests, and wellness check-ups for children and adults. Also offered are basic dermatology services, as well as vaccinations and treatment for some illnesses, including strep throat, sinus pain, earaches, and asthma.

Target Clinics accept a broad range of health insurance plans and major credit, debit, and health savings account (HSA) cards. Learn more at kptargetclinic.org.