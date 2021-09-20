September 21, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Opinion: How Low Can You Go?

Photo: Facebook (@mikeBoninCD11)

By Nick Antonicello

Instead of discussing the issues people really want to talk about like Councilman Mike Bonin’s miserable record that has ignited yet a second recall effort, just who are these people or person who tried to vandalize the residence of Katrina Schmitt, a recall advocate which has led to an investigation of this September 16th incident by the Los Angeles Police Department?

Are we to believe this is just a coincidence, that a co-organizer of the Bonin Recall effort was anonymously victimized in this fashion for no apparent reason and without logic?

For if that is the case, do you believe former US President Donald Trump had nothing to do with the actions and violence of January 6, 2021?

Schmitt, a Venice local and co-coordinator of the Recall Bonin 2021 effort is a registered Democrat who voted for Bonin and opposed the Gavin Newsom recall.

Facts the Bonin people conveniently don’t acknowledge and ignore because it doesn’t fit their disturbing world view.

Ms. Schmitt was forced to leave her home after the incident for fear of more violence just because she is trying to hold Mike Bonin accountable to his gargantuan $300,000 salary that has him the highest paid council member in the United States, more than every US Senator, US Representative and every state governor!

Not only was this evil act of violence an affront to basic democracy, but why was the address of Ms. Schmitt disseminated on the social media accounts of Mr. Bonin, as well as his 2022 campaign website?

How can this be dismissed as a mistake?

They just plucked her name out of obscurity?

That one had nothing to do with the other?

I was born at night, just not last night!

Can Mike and his Social Media allies seep any lower than this kind of campaign conduct?

Has Mr. Bonin contacted the victim of this “random” act of violence to at least inquire about her health and safety?

Does he have any empathy at all for others?

Does he not understand this kind of politics has no place in any campaign?

Has Mike Bonin called for the ouster of these individual(s) from his campaign or are we going to pretend that one had nothing to do with the other?

Are we to believe the releasing of her home address and this actual rock throwing incident that smashed her front door are separate and apart?

Just when you thought Mike Bonin’s Machiavellian ways hit rock bottom, he seems to find a trap door to turn this recall effort into some circus and confuse the residents of the 11th Council District that this signature gathering process is about anything but his inability to govern!

No politics. No partisanship, just his record of failure.

Is everyone who gladly signed these petitions racist Republicans who kneel at the altar of Donald Trump and the far right?

In fact, most are registered Democrats – just like Mike.

It is rampant homelessness and encampments, rising crime, a feeling that right is now wrong and wrong is now right is truly at the heart of this coalition of primarily Democrats disgusted with the ineffectiveness of Bonin for nearly a decade and want a change.

Change in that they want a new election and hopefully fresh and new council representation.

For this recall has nothing to do with Gavin Newsom or any other politician, but Bonin’s forces will say or do anything to make it so.  

And who attacks a woman no less in this fashion?

Can’t they pick on somebody their own size?  

Just who are these people?

For if this is not a page out of the Trump political playbook, what is?

If attacking a defenseless woman in this fashion is fair game, does one need any more reason to sign this recall petition now?The author is a member of the Rules & Selections, Outreach, Parking and Oceanfront Walk Committees of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) and can be reached at (310) 621-3775 or via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Opinion
Related Posts
Opinion

Opinion: Recall Or Reelection: That’s The Choice For D-town Voters When It Comes To Incumbent Mike Bonin

September 16, 2021

Read more
September 16, 2021

By Nick Antonicello There was good news for embattled incumbent Councilman Mike Bonin yesterday in that Governor Gavin Newsom not...

“Self-congratulations flowed easily the other day among ultra-liberal state legislators after they passed the two most far-reaching housing bills of this year and this century. These are Senate Bills 9 and 10, whose aim is to end single family zoning in most parts of California and allow far more housing density at the will of property owners, even in most fire zone,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty
Opinion, Real Estate

Expect a Rebellion Against Key Housing Bills

September 13, 2021

Read more
September 13, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist  Self-congratulations flowed easily the other day among ultra-liberal state legislators after they passed the two most...
Opinion

Column: A Problem This Massive Requires a Massive Response

July 30, 2021

Read more
July 30, 2021

By Jeff Hall There is a populist uprising taking place in response to how the city has been handling the...

"Once buildings are converted either wholly or in part to residential units, much of the housing shortage will disappear. It’s a far cheaper and easier task than building billions of new square feet, often in places where existing residents don’t want them," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Opinion, Real Estate

Low-Cost Housing? State Keeps Ignoring the New Realities

July 12, 2021

Read more
July 12, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist From Sacramento comes word that the median price for a single-family home in California skyrocketed by...

"Once buildings are converted either wholly or in part to residential units, much of the housing shortage will disappear. It’s a far cheaper and easier task than building billions of new square feet, often in places where existing residents don’t want them," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Opinion, Real Estate

Low-Cost Housing? State Keeps Ignoring the New Realities

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist From Sacramento comes word that the median price for a single-family home in California skyrocketed by...

"homeless agencies appear flummoxed by the rejection rate for permanent housing they’re now able to offer, something only recently available. Did they expect a population plagued by instability and a high component (about 20 percent) of serious mental illness to turn overnight into planners interested in delayed gratification?" writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Opinion, Real Estate

Is Permanent Housing the Real Homeless Solution?

May 23, 2021

Read more
May 23, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The ultimate goal of city and county agencies trying to solve California’s homeless problem is to...

"Some might find the following proposals “mean,” or “cruel.” In my opinion, our current policy is the cruelest policy of all, because nothing meaningful ever changes," writes Jeff Hall. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Opinion

Opinion: A 22-Point Plan to Deal With LA’s Homelessness Situation

May 13, 2021

Read more
May 13, 2021

By Jeff Hall People are freaking out about the homelessness issue – and with good reason. The sidewalk camps are...

"[Scott] Wiener may decry urban sprawl as wasteful and profligate, but he ignores a basic human yearning to live surrounded by greenery and open space," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Cities Chip Away at R-1 Zoning

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It’s become like a rite of spring: Every year, state legislators reject the most radical of...
Opinion, Real Estate

Housing Backers Start Facing Post-Pandemic Reality

February 21, 2021

Read more
February 21, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The mysterious blindness that apparently affected California’s top legislative housing advocates all through 2020 seems to...

"Their thinking – really a prejudice against all but the most dense of housing situations – is that people shouldn’t have space around them and that all neighborhoods should be open to anybody, even those who lack the funds to buy or rent there," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Housing Likely to Highlight the 2022 Ballot

December 6, 2020

Read more
December 6, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist One thing has been inevitable ever since extreme liberals in the California Legislature led by Democratic...

" voters essentially laughed off frequent claims by advocates for Proposition 21 that its statewide mandate for rent controls would somehow alleviate the state’s very serious and growing problem with homelessness. They saw that nothing in the proposition would have allowed tenants to remain in houses and apartments without paying rent," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
News, Opinion

Column: Defying the Hype: State’s Voters Smarter Than ‘Experts’ Think

November 15, 2020

Read more
November 15, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist For more than two months, California airwaves were filled with political hype, in large part...
News, Opinion, Westside Wellness

More Visitors Needed to Stem COVID in Nursing Homes

October 6, 2020

Read more
October 6, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist More than six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, no one has done much to...
News, Opinion

Moved up Census: Time for Californians to Act

September 17, 2020

Read more
September 17, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist  California polls now show President Trump trails Democrat Joseph Biden in the upcoming presidential election by...
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Worst Housing Bills Fail; Solution via Market Forces Now Possible

September 4, 2020

Read more
September 4, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist Evidence keeps mounting that California’s longtime housing shortage can be solved by market forces set loose...

In his latest column, Tom Elias writes about a November ballot measure that would remove property tax protections from commercial and industrial property, while leaving residential levies untouched. Photo: Getty Images.
News, Opinion, Real Estate

A Sure Loser Heads to the November Ballot

August 28, 2020

Read more
August 28, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist Heedless of informed advice about conditions in California, labor unions behind the Split Roll ballot initiative...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR