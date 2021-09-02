Two Charged With Attempted Murder in Connection to Culver City Shooting

Ambush shooting remains under investigation by Culver City police

By Chad Winthrop

Two suspects face attempted murder charges following an ambush shooting in Culver City recently.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on August 24th around 2:40 a.m., officers received a 911 call regarding gun shots heard in the area of Mentone Avenue and Culver Boulevard. CCPD Dispatch relayed that the reporting party stated that they heard gunshots and observed a man drop a handgun in the street.

“Moments later, a dark colored sedan arrived, picked up the subject, and fled the area in an unknown direction,” CCPD said. “Officers arrived on scene where they located a handgun and a significant amount of blood in the area. Moments later, CCPD Dispatch advised that there was a gunshot victim at a local area hospital emergency room.”

CCPD Officers responded to the hospital and located a subject, Jermaine Beard, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Later in the morning around 11:30 a.m., CCPD Detectives identified two subjects in a nearby business who were believed to be involved in the shooting incident earlier that morning. Detectives later learned one of the subjects was the victim of the aforementioned shooting. Detectives served a search warrant at the business and recovered an additional firearm and other evidence at the location.

“Detectives continued to investigate the incident and learned that Beard had attempted an ambush style shooting of the victim. Detectives determined that Beard was shot by the victim, who was also armed with a handgun, during the commission of the ambush shooting. Beard was arrested for attempted murder and taken into custody upon being released from the hospital,” CCPD said

On August 26, CCPD Detectives submitted the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office (LADA) for filing consideration. The LADA filed attempted murder charges on Beard and he remains in custody.

CCPD Detectives also identified two individuals, Markel Parker and Destiny Sandoval as the two occupants of the dark sedan that was involved in the shooting. On August 31 at approximately 8:30 AM, Parker and Sandoval were arrested outside their Los Angeles residence.

“Both subjects are believed to be involved in the ambush style shooting,” CCPD said.

On September 2, 2021, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed attempt murder charges on Markel Parker and accessory charges on Destiny Sandoval. Both subjects currently remain in custody.