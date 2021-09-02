September 3, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Two Charged With Attempted Murder in Connection to Culver City Shooting

Ambush shooting remains under investigation by Culver City police

By Chad Winthrop

Two suspects face attempted murder charges following an ambush shooting in Culver City recently.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on August 24th around 2:40 a.m., officers received a 911 call regarding gun shots heard in the area of Mentone Avenue and Culver Boulevard. CCPD Dispatch relayed that the reporting party stated that they heard gunshots and observed a man drop a handgun in the street.

“Moments later, a dark colored sedan arrived, picked up the subject, and fled the area in an unknown direction,” CCPD said. “Officers arrived on scene where they located a handgun and a significant amount of blood in the area. Moments later, CCPD Dispatch advised that there was a gunshot victim at a local area hospital emergency room.”

CCPD Officers responded to the hospital and located a subject, Jermaine Beard, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Later in the morning around 11:30 a.m., CCPD Detectives identified two subjects in a nearby business who were believed to be involved in the shooting incident earlier that morning. Detectives later learned one of the subjects was the victim of the aforementioned shooting. Detectives served a search warrant at the business and recovered an additional firearm and other evidence at the location.

“Detectives continued to investigate the incident and learned that Beard had attempted an ambush style shooting of the victim. Detectives determined that Beard was shot by the victim, who was also armed with a handgun, during the commission of the ambush shooting. Beard was arrested for attempted murder and taken into custody upon being released from the hospital,” CCPD said

On August 26, CCPD Detectives submitted the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office (LADA) for filing consideration. The LADA filed attempted murder charges on Beard and he remains in custody.

CCPD Detectives also identified two individuals, Markel Parker and Destiny Sandoval as the two occupants of the dark sedan that was involved in the shooting. On August 31 at approximately 8:30 AM, Parker and Sandoval were arrested outside their Los Angeles residence.

“Both subjects are believed to be involved in the ambush style shooting,” CCPD said.

On September 2, 2021, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed attempt murder charges on Markel Parker and accessory charges on Destiny Sandoval. Both subjects currently remain in custody.

in Crime + Courts, Culver City, News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Homeless Man Breaches LAX Security and Boards Plane

September 1, 2021

Read more
September 1, 2021

31-year-old Matthew Maine arrested by police in connection to Sunday incident By Sam Catanzaro A homeless man was arrested over...

Westfield Culver City. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Westfield Culver City Shooting Leaves Victim in Critical Condition

August 27, 2021

Read more
August 27, 2021

Suspects at large following Thursday night incident By Sam Catanzaro A man is in critical condition following a shooting at...

Photo: Verspertine (Facebook).
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Restaurants Vie Michelin Stars

August 26, 2021

Read more
August 26, 2021

The prestigious California Michelin Guide–which included two Culver City restaurants in its previous edition–will still return in 2021 after being...

Photo: Getty
Culver City

Culver City City Seeks Nominations for Commendations During Disability Awareness Month

August 24, 2021

Read more
August 24, 2021

Nominations are due by Friday, September 17 City of Culver City Press Release Do you know an individual, business or...

Photo: Getty.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, News

Gunshot Victim in Critical Condition Possibly Linked to Reports of Shots Fired in Culver City

August 24, 2021

Read more
August 24, 2021

Connection between two incidents under investigation By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are investigating a possible link between reports of...

Helicopter footage showing the scene of a shooting near the Ballona Wetlands early Wednesday morning. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News

Four Shot, Two Critically Injured in Shooting Near Wetlands

August 20, 2021

Read more
August 20, 2021

LAPD investigating Wednesday morning incident By Sam Catanzaro Two people were critically injured in a shooting that occurred near the...
Culver City, News, Traffic + Transportation

Culver City Council to Discuss Proposed Opening of the Jackson Ave Entrance to the La Ballona Creek Path

August 20, 2021

Read more
August 20, 2021

The City Council has scheduled a Special Session to discuss the proposed opening for public use of the gate entrance...

Photos: Facebook (@papilosangeles)
Dining, Featured, News

Local Birria and Churro Spot Opening New Westside Location After Fire

August 19, 2021

Read more
August 19, 2021

Papi Taco’s & Churros moving into Wilshire Blvd space By Kerry Slater A popular taco and churro restaurant is opening a...

Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, Mar Vista, News

LAFD Rescue Construction Worker in Mar Vista Who Fell Into 14-Foot Hole

August 18, 2021

Read more
August 18, 2021

Worker in fair condition following Wednesday incident in Mar Vista By Sam Catanzaro A Mar Vista construction worker was injured...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

LAPD Investigating Local Homicide

August 17, 2021

Read more
August 17, 2021

The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a homicide suspect. On...
Culver City, Education, News

CCUSD Announces Hiring of Five New Elementary School Assistant Principals

August 17, 2021

Read more
August 17, 2021

CCUSD is proud to announce the hiring of Oscar Rodriguez, as Assistant Principal of Culver City High School; David Holley,...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Culver Police Use Narcan to Save Overdose Victim

August 13, 2021

Read more
August 13, 2021

Culver City police recently used Narcan to save a man who has overdosed on fentanyl. According to the Culver City...

Mother's Beach. Photo: https://beaches.lacounty.gov
News

Ocean Water Use Warning for Marina del Rey Beach

August 13, 2021

Read more
August 13, 2021

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the below...

Dockweiler State Beach. Photo: beaches.lacounty.gov
Featured, News

Report Deems Will Rogers, Dockweiler, Mar Vista and Westchester Homeless Shelters Infeasible

August 13, 2021

Read more
August 13, 2021

City Administrative Officer concludes majority of proposed sites are infeasible for residential use   By Sam Catanzaro Brining homeless shelters to...
Culver City, Upbeat Beat

CCUSD Board of Education Names Quoc Tran as the District’s New Superintendent

August 10, 2021

Read more
August 10, 2021

The five-member CCUSD Board of Education voted unanimously at its August 9 meeting to support the hiring of Mr. Quoc...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR