Two Armed Robberies in Fox Hills Area Committed Possibly the Same Suspect

Culver City police search suspect connected to July 12-14 incidents

By Chad Winthrop

Culver City police say two armed robberies that occurred in the Fox Hills area may have been committed by the same suspect.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on July 13 around 10:50 p.m., an armed robbery occurred at CVS in the Fox Hills Plaza, located at 6299 Bristol Parkway.

“The suspect entered the CVS just prior to closing and waited for the last customer to leave the store. The suspect then approached the cashier, pulled out a silver-colored handgun from his sweatshirt pocket and demanded the money from the cash register. The cashier opened the register and gave the suspect the money, who then fled on foot,” CCPD said

$450 in currency was stolen from the CVS.

A few hours later, on July 14 around 1:47 a.m., another armed robbery occurred at the Chevron gas station located nearby at 5975 Green Valley Circle.

“The suspect approached the cashier, removed a silver-colored handgun from his pocket, pointed it at the cashier and demanded the money from the register. The cashier opened the register and gave the suspect the money, who then fled on foot,” CCPD said.

An unknown amount of currency was stolen from the Chevron.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man, Suspect: around 20-years-old, wearing all black clothing and a face mask.

Anyone with any information related to these crimes is asked to contact Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer, Assistant Chief Jason Sims, at 310-253-6391, or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.