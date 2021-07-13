July 14, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Bonin Petition for Recall Approved for Circulation by City Clerk

Photo: Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin (Facebook).

Signature gathering phase now set to begin after Tuesday approval by City Clerk 

By Sam Catanzaro

The Los Angeles City Clerk has approved a petition for recall of Councilmember Mike Bonin. 

Bonin, who represents Los Angeles City Council District 11 encompassing much of the Westside, was served the recall notice on June 15. On Tuesday, the City Clerk approved the petition for circulation. 

“Councilmember Mike Bonin has consistently made promises to his constituency and failed to follow through on these promises since he took office,” reads the recall’s Statement of Reasons. “In summary Councilmember Mike Bonin does not engage with the district and did not improve our quality of life or clean up our neighborhoods. Our streets have become de facto campgrounds, sanitation policies are failing, crime is rising, and Mike Bonin remains unresponsive.” 

Bonin was not immediately available for comment Tuesday on the approval for circulation of the petition for recall. 

In a statement released after being served the recall in June, Bonin called the petition a waste of tax dollars. In addition, the councilmember claimed that the campaign is backed by right-wing forces. 

“A recall election, held right before regularly scheduled city elections, would be a waste of millions of dollars of taxpayer money — dollars that could be better invested in addressing our homelessness crisis,” Bonin, who has announced a run for a third and final term in 2022, wrote in said. “This recall has been championed by the same right wing forces that are trying to erode our democratic process and take down progressive officials across the state.” 

In addition to the recall election for California Governor Gavin Newsom, last month recall papers were served to Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman, who represents neighborhoods including Silver Lake and Hollywood. Last Friday the City Clerk approved for circulation the petition against Raman. A recall effort is also underway against LA County District Attorney George Gascón. 

Under City of Los Angeles recall rules, once the recall paperwork is approved, campaigns have 120 days to collect signatures from 15 percent of registered voters in the district, which in District 11 is at least 27,387 signatures. If sufficient signatures are obtained and verified, a presentation to recall will be made to the City Council at some point in December. Council would then have 14 days to call for an election. If Council does not act within those 14 days, LA County election officials would call for an election. 

Bonin has faced backlash in recent months since introducing a motion to explore the possibility of bringing more temporary homeless shelters to a range of public spaces on the Westside, including Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades. The motion, which recently passed City Council initiating a feasibility study, has been met with opposition from many residents and stakeholders in the district. A change.org petition against the proposal has collected over 31,000 signatures

This is not the first time Bonin–who was first elected in 2013 and reelected in 2017–has faced a recall effort. In 2017 critics of his “road diets” (eliminating traffic lanes as part of an effort to reduce pedestrian and cycling injuries) launched an unsuccessful campaign to remove Bonin from office after the program led to increased traffic and congestion in many residential streets

in Featured, News, Politics
Related Posts
Crime + Courts, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Drunk Driver Kills Pedestrian in Culver City

July 12, 2021

Read more
July 12, 2021

Culver City police arrest suspect in connection to July 12 fatal collision By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police have arrested...
News, Theater + Film, Things To Do, Upbeat Beat

Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series Underway

July 9, 2021

Read more
July 9, 2021

Gather with your family and friends to watch movies by the sea in Marina del Rey. Marina Drive-In Movie Nights,...

A group gather following the installation of a rainbow halo at the intersection of Olympic and Overland. Photo: Councilmember Paul Koretz.
Featured, News

Rainbow Halo Installed at Overland and Olympic in Remembrance of Monique Muñoz

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Rancho Park tragedy pays tribute to victim while serving as reminder of the consequences of street racing By Sam Catanzaro...

Photo: Arth Kitchen + Bar (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Modern Indian Restaurant Opens in Heart of Culver City

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Arth Kitchen + Bar open at 9531 Culver Boulevard By Kerry Slater A modern Indian restaurant has come to a...
News, video

Local Winemakers Are Suing LA County Over New Restrictions on Vineyards

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Malibu Coast Vintners and Grape Growers Alliance, along with local winemaker John Gooden have filed a lawsuit against the LA...

Photo: Getty.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Culver City Man Ticketed $500 For Jaywalking

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

66-year-old believes he was targeted by the color of his skin. By Toi Creel  A 66-year-old black man was given...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Police Released More Footage of Suspect Wanted for Hate Crime

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

CCPD still searching for suspect in connection to June 14 incident By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police have released additional...
News

Bonin Staffer Calls Homeless Person Living at Entrance to Westchester Field Office ‘Disruptive’ in Leaked Email

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Leaked email shows member of Councilmember’s staff complaining about person living outside Westchester Field offices  By Sam Catanzaro A leaked...

Left: Phil Decallejon. Right: Anthony Perez.
Business, Local Business Spotlight, News

Making cents of it all—a local practice’s approach to personalized financial planning in a pandemic

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Financial advisors deliver personalized financial advice to help you achieve your goals, today and tomorrow. But what happens when traditional...

Photo: Teddy's Tacos (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Teddy’s Tacos Coming to Culver City in September 2021

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Restaurant third location coming this fall By Toi Creel A popular Mexican restaurant will soon be making a home in...

Two suspects sought for a recent armed robbery at Westfield Culver City. Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Armed Robbers Steal Over $100K of Jewelry From Father and Teen Son at Westfield Culver City

June 30, 2021

Read more
June 30, 2021

Cartier watch, jewel encrusted necklaces stolen Tuesday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for suspected wanted for robbing a...

Photo: LA County Sheriff’s Department (Facebook).
Featured, News

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Asks Board of Supervisors to Declare State of Emergency on Homelessness Crisis

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

Sheriff sends letter to Board of Supervisors last week By Sam Catanzaro “Venice was once the number two tourist destination...

Photo: Getty Images.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

SUV Plows Into Baldwin Hills Home and Kills 86-Year-Old Woman

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

86-year-old woman killed, man criticality injured in Saturday incident By Sam Catanzaro An 86-year-old Baldwin Hills woman died over the...
Featured, News

Marina Del Rey Businesses Send Letter Opposing Fisherman’s Village Homeless Shelter Plan

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

“We do not feel Marina del Rey’s tourist attractions are a suitable location for homeless housing,” reads letter By Sam...

The interior of KazuNori Marina del Rey. Photos: Facebook (@kazunorisushi).
Dining, Featured, News

KazuNori Opens in Marina del Rey

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

24-seat hand roll counter at the Broadwalk Marina del Rey at Pier 44 By Kerry Slater Popular hand roll bar...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR