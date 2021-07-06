July 7, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Police Released More Footage of Suspect Wanted for Hate Crime

CCPD still searching for suspect in connection to June 14 incident

By Sam Catanzaro

Culver City police have released additional footage (see above) of a man wanted for a recent hate crime against an Asian American woman.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on June 14 around 1 a.m. officers responded to a call for service regarding an assault that occurred in the 13300 block of Washington Boulevard.

“The victim, who is of Asian American descent, was walking westbound on Washington Blvd, on her way to work, when she was approached by the suspect who asked her for a cigarette. Fearful of the male suspect, the victim told him that she did not have a cigarette and began to walk away. As the victim attempted to walk away, the suspect approached her from behind, yelled a racial slur and hit her on the right side of her head with an unknown object causing her to fall to the ground,” the CCPD said.

After striking the victim, the suspect fled on foot westbound on Washington Boulevard, police say.

As a result of being struck, the victim sustained a severe laceration to her right ear. The Culver City Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local area hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery, officials say.

In the wake of the incident, Culver City Mayor Alex Fisch release the following statement.

“We understand that the aggressor was yelling racist comments at the victim during the attack. I am deeply saddened by this senseless criminal act. Our City Council, Chief of Police, and all City employees stand together in our outrage. We reaffirm one of our core values: racism and hate crimes will not be tolerated in Culver City. Everyone should have the right to feel safe in our community. We express our heartfelt wishes for the victim’s complete recovery.”

“Please help us fight bigotry and hate crimes.”

Anyone with information regarding this attack is asked to call the Culver City Police Department Detective Bureau at (310) 253-6300.

The suspect is described as a White male, around 35 years of age, 5’9, heavy set, light colored hair with possibly balding.

in Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Culver City Man Ticketed $500 For Jaywalking

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

66-year-old believes he was targeted by the color of his skin. By Toi Creel  A 66-year-old black man was given...
News

Bonin Staffer Calls Homeless Person Living at Entrance to Westchester Field Office ‘Disruptive’ in Leaked Email

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Leaked email shows member of Councilmember’s staff complaining about person living outside Westchester Field offices  By Sam Catanzaro A leaked...

Left: Phil Decallejon. Right: Anthony Perez.
Business, Local Business Spotlight, News

Making cents of it all—a local practice’s approach to personalized financial planning in a pandemic

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Financial advisors deliver personalized financial advice to help you achieve your goals, today and tomorrow. But what happens when traditional...

Photo: Teddy's Tacos (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Teddy’s Tacos Coming to Culver City in September 2021

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Restaurant third location coming this fall By Toi Creel A popular Mexican restaurant will soon be making a home in...

Two suspects sought for a recent armed robbery at Westfield Culver City. Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Armed Robbers Steal Over $100K of Jewelry From Father and Teen Son at Westfield Culver City

June 30, 2021

Read more
June 30, 2021

Cartier watch, jewel encrusted necklaces stolen Tuesday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for suspected wanted for robbing a...

Photos: Courtesy CCUSD.
Culver City, Sports, Upbeat Beat

Tokyo Bound! Former Centaur Runner ﻿Isaiah Jewett Qualifies for U.S. Olympic Team

June 30, 2021

Read more
June 30, 2021

Former Culver City High School track star Isaiah Jewett made the U.S. Olympic Team by bettering his USC school record and taking...

Photo: LA County Sheriff’s Department (Facebook).
Featured, News

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Asks Board of Supervisors to Declare State of Emergency on Homelessness Crisis

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

Sheriff sends letter to Board of Supervisors last week By Sam Catanzaro “Venice was once the number two tourist destination...

Photo: Getty Images.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

SUV Plows Into Baldwin Hills Home and Kills 86-Year-Old Woman

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

86-year-old woman killed, man criticality injured in Saturday incident By Sam Catanzaro An 86-year-old Baldwin Hills woman died over the...
Featured, News

Marina Del Rey Businesses Send Letter Opposing Fisherman’s Village Homeless Shelter Plan

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

“We do not feel Marina del Rey’s tourist attractions are a suitable location for homeless housing,” reads letter By Sam...

The interior of KazuNori Marina del Rey. Photos: Facebook (@kazunorisushi).
Dining, Featured, News

KazuNori Opens in Marina del Rey

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

24-seat hand roll counter at the Broadwalk Marina del Rey at Pier 44 By Kerry Slater Popular hand roll bar...
Featured, News

15-Year-Old Missing After Leaving Home Near LAX

June 21, 2021

Read more
June 21, 2021

Shalawra Kellin last seen June 10 Police are searching for a critical missing teenager who has not been seen since...
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Stormwater Quality Master Plan Discussion Planned For Community Meeting

June 21, 2021

Read more
June 21, 2021

Meeting is free to attend and residents can register online. By Toi Creel This week members of the public are...

Photo: Getty Images
Crime + Courts

Marina del Rey Dentist Charged with Sexually Assaulting Patients

June 18, 2021

Read more
June 18, 2021

Emad Fathy Moawad accused for incidents between 2013 and 2018 By Chad Winthrop A Marina del Rey dentist has been...
Culver City, News

Culver City’s Mobile Recycling Program Launched

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

By Toi Creel A Culver City program is new way of collecting recyclables for California Redemption Value. In collaboration with...

Alice Waters. Photo: Facebook (@CalAlumni).
Dining, Featured, News

Culinary Legend Alice Waters Opening Westside Restaurant

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

Unnamed restaurant set to open this fall at Hammer Museum By Sam Catanzaro Legendary chef Alice Waters is opening her...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR