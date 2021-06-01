June 2, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

12-Story Westside Senior Housing Proposal Passes Hurdle

A rendering of the Belmont Village project. Photos: Shimahara.

Belmont Village would bring over 50 units of senior housing to Wilshire Boulevard

By Sam Catanzaro

An over 50-unit senior housing development recently passed a hurdle.

May 18, Los Angeles City Council adopted a sustainable communities environmental assessment (SCEA) for a project known as Belmont Village development planned for 10822 Wilshire Boulevard.

The project, known as Belmont Village, is planned for 10822 Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood.

New renderings of the project will be presented on November 18 to the Westwood Design Review Board.

Plans call for a 12-story senior housing project with three levels of subterranean parking. The project calls for 53 independent dwelling units, 77 assisted living guest rooms and 46 memory care guest rooms. The ground floor will include amenity spaces such as an indoor pool and a screening room. The top floor will include a dining room, lounge, great room, bistro, gym and outdoor terraces.

The proposal also calls for a two-story education center to include preschool, toddler and infant classrooms with supporting administrative spaces and play areas. Church offices for the adjacent Westwood Presbyterian Church and Sunday school education spaces including a children’s classroom with breakout spaces will be provided on the upper level.

in Featured, News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Featured, News

LA City Council Approves Proposal to Study Creating More Westside Shelters

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

Los Angeles City Council gives green light to conduct feasibility study By Sam Catanzaro Lawmakers have approved Councilmember Mike Bonin’s...

Culver City Police Chief Manuel Cid. Photo: CCPD.
Culver City, Featured, News

Manuel Cid Appointed as Culver City Police Chief

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

Interim chief’s role now official By Chad Winthrop Culver City has officially appointed a police chief. During the Culver City...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Two Cargo Handlers at LAX Arrested in Alleged Theft of Gold Bars

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

Two employees of a cargo handling company who worked at Los Angeles International Airport were arrested last week pursuant to...
News, video

“Play It Forward” at Angel City Chorale’s June Concert

May 28, 2021

Read more
May 28, 2021

LA’s Premier community choral group and America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winning Angel City Chorale will perform at a virtual...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird

May 27, 2021

Read more
May 27, 2021

Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s shared-mobility...

Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Featured, News

Culver City Police Seize 2,500 Pounds of Meth, Cocaine Worth $60 Million

May 27, 2021

Read more
May 27, 2021

Submitted by Culver City Police Department Earlier this month, Culver City Police Detectives, along with Detectives from various agencies participating...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

LAPD Seek White Mercedes Involved in Venice Blvd Hit and Run

May 27, 2021

Read more
May 27, 2021

Victim seriously injured in May 15 incident By Chad Winthrop Police are searching for a driver involved in a Westside...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

First Mexican American Monument is Coming to the Westside

May 25, 2021

Read more
May 25, 2021

The Venice Mexican American traquero Moment Committee has received approval from the Venice Neighborhood Council to create the first Mexican...

Photo: Qusqo Bistro (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Peruvian Restaurant Qusqo Bistro Opens Plant-Based Ghost Kitchen on Westside

May 24, 2021

Read more
May 24, 2021

Popular Peruvian restaurant is making sure to keep things green By Toi Creel Peruvian Restaurant Qusqo Bistro is expanding their Westside presence....
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Police Seek Suspects Wanted for Shooting BB Gun at Culver City Businesses

May 24, 2021

Read more
May 24, 2021

Culver City police seeking public assistance in string of vandalisms By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for suspects wanted for...

The Culver City Main Post Office. Photo: Google Maps.
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Postal Service Employee Pleads Guilty to EDD Fraud

May 24, 2021

Read more
May 24, 2021

Two USPS worker plead guilty to using EDD debit cards to illegally purchase postal money orders By Sam Catanzaro An...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Work Wraps 300-Seat Performing Arts Center

May 23, 2021

Read more
May 23, 2021

Construction is wrapping up on new performing on center with a 300-seat event venue in the Palms-area. The new Glorya...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: A Look at Culver City’s Media Park Revamp

May 23, 2021

Read more
May 23, 2021

Take a look at potential design options to revamp Culver City’s Media Park in this video made possible by Santa...

"homeless agencies appear flummoxed by the rejection rate for permanent housing they’re now able to offer, something only recently available. Did they expect a population plagued by instability and a high component (about 20 percent) of serious mental illness to turn overnight into planners interested in delayed gratification?" writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Oped, Real Estate

Is Permanent Housing the Real Homeless Solution?

May 23, 2021

Read more
May 23, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The ultimate goal of city and county agencies trying to solve California’s homeless problem is to...

CCUSD Superintendent Leslie Lockhart
Education, Featured, News

CUUSD Moves Forward on Search ﻿for New Superintendent

May 20, 2021

Read more
May 20, 2021

The search for a new school superintendent in Culver City continues. The Culver Culver City Unified School District Board met...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR