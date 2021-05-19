Father and Son Duo Arrested for Robbing Culver City Trader Joe’s and Other Locations at Gunpoint

Pair could face up to more than 10 years in prison

By Toi Creel

A father and son could face over 10 years in prison for robbing more than a dozen Los Angeles-area Trader Joe’s

Gregory Johnson, 43, of Huntington Park pled guilty on Wednesday May 12th to robbing more than dozen Trader Joe’s stores over a series of four months. His son Gregory E. Johnson, pled guilty to robbing two locations in Chino Hills and Chatsworth.

From August 28th to December 4th 202 Johnson admitted to robbing locations in Eagle Rock, Sherman Oaks, Chatsworth, Pasadena, Culver City, Rancho Palos Verdes, Agoura Hills, Brea, Santa Ana, Tustin and Chino Hills, many times with a handgun. He also tried to rob two other locations in Simi Valley and Corona, but was unsuccessful.

Johnson and his son were apprehended following a December 4th robbery in Chino Hills. They originally fled the scene in a getaway car, but a witness was able to describe the vehicle and license plate to authorities.

The youngest Johnson pleaded guilty and is facing up to 40 years in prison. He’ll be sentenced in downtown Los Angeles on July 12th. His father, because of the increased amount of stores, is facing a lower duration of years, but a life sentence. Gregory Johnson could spend up to seven years and life in federal prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the older Johnson pled guilty to federal counts of interference of commerce by robbery and using a firearm in a crime of violence. According to court records, he will be sentenced on August 2nd.