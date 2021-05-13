French Bulldog Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint in Culver City

Culver City police searching for suspect in May 12 incident

By Sam Catanzaro

A French bulldog puppy was stolen at gunpoint in Culver City this week.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on May 12 around 7:00 p.m., an armed robbery occurred in the 6000 block of Canterbury Drive. Prior to the robbery, the victim had posted an advertisement on a social media site, listing his French Bulldog for sale, and agreed to meet the suspect in the 6000 block of Canterbury Drive to conduct the transaction, police say.

“The victim met with the suspect who asked to see the dog. When the victim placed the dog in his trunk area for the suspect to view, the suspect removed a semi-automatic handgun from his waistband, grabbed the dog from the victim’s trunk, and fled on foot,” CCPD said in a press release.

The suspect is described by police as a Black man, 5’10, thin build, around 25-years-old, wearing a blue sweater, grey pants and red shoes.

A picture of the stolen dog is seen above.

Anyone with any information related to this crime is asked to contact Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Assistant Chief Jason Sims at 310-253-6391 or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.

This is the the latest incident of a French bulldog being stolen on the Westside in recent months. In March, two French bulldogs were stolen at knifepoint in Pacific Palisades. In addition, for months flyers and social media posts have been circulating in an effort to return a French bulldog named Melo, who went missing on September 26 around in Santa Monica, near Venice. According to the one-year-old puppy’s owners, Melo was likely stolen. Visit bringmelohome.com for more information.