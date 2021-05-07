May 10, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Signs That You Have a Termite Problem

There are some things in your home that you never want to see. Pests are one of them. These unwanted guests come in different shapes and sizes, but each can present its own set of problems. One of the biggest threats is the sight of termites. Not only do these insects infest your home in large numbers, but they can create unsafe conditions for you and your family. The presence of termites can make it impossible to sell your home if you’re interested in putting it on the market. Termites can also lower the value of your house. It’s important to recognize the clues that termites are living in your house. Being aware of these signs can tell you when it’s time to call for help to get rid of them.

It’s Hard to Shut and Open Doors

Have you recently found that doors that once closed tightly and that once opened without any problems are now causing you fits? You may initially think that the door is simply getting old, was hung incorrectly, or has other manufacturing issues. However, the culprit here could be termites. These home invaders eat through wood, which can cause warping in the door frame. The wood frames may change shape or sag, making it more of an issue to open and shut the door. This problem will get worse over time and will not fix itself.

There Are Tunnels in Wood

Termites could be in your home for weeks, months, or even years before you realize it. Obviously, it’s not easy to see inside your walls, so you might have to look for evidence outside of these areas. If you have wood lying on the property near your home or wood in the house, keep an eye out for spaces where termites have made their mark. These insects enjoy making tunnels through the wood. They won’t consume the entire piece but will instead eat through smaller sections, making holes. If you spot this in noticeable pieces of wood, termites have probably infiltrated your place.

You See the Termites Themselves

The signs are sometimes easy to point out. You may see the actual perpetrator itself crawling on walls or across your floor. So, it’s important to be able to identify these insects. Termites come in various types, but most are typically the size of ants. Termites have white, transparent wings and are about a quarter of an inch in length. They also have short, straight antennae.

You May Hear the Termites

It may be unnerving, but there could be cases where you can hear the termites chewing inside your walls or ceilings. Termites live in huge colonies. Queens can lay up to 25 eggs per minute, so the colonies can be enormous. When the insects are all together, they can make noise, as they often bang their heads into the wood when they sense danger. Also, if you pay close enough attention, you can actually hear the critters chewing the wood.

You See Sawdust on the Ground

As you’re walking around your home, you may see little piles of sawdust here and there. This isn’t something you should ignore or take lightly. It’s a good bet that the wood inside your walls is filled with holes.

You Spot Droppings

Like any animal, termites will make their marks in the form of waste. Knowing how to spot termite droppings can help you correctly identify that these pests have decided to take up residence in your house. Many termites will not use their droppings to build their nests but will instead push them out of the holes near their nests. If you see black marks on the wall or floor, or if you notice any powdery substances in the house, it could be termite waste.

Your Walls Sound Hollow

As you start to suspect the presence of termites, you might seek further confirmation through other clues. One way you can do this is to tap on the walls where you know there is a beam of wood. As you do this, you shouldn’t normally detect any hollowness. If you do hear the sound of hollowed-out wood as you tap, it’s probably because termites have had some meals.

Paint Problems

Some homeowners may confuse water damage and termite problems. One reason for this is how the paint on your walls looks. If you see that the paint is uneven or has started to bubble, get in touch with an exterminator. It could mean that termites are in the walls creating problems.

You should never put off a call to a professional to inspect for termites. If you have any of these signs and clues in your home, get help right away. The best pest control companies in Los Angeles, CA can tell you whether your suspicions are correct and can eliminate these destructive pests once and for all. 

in News
Related Posts
10610-10628 West Venice Boulevard Rendering: Uriu and Associates.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Details on Palms Mixed-Use Proposal

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

More apartments could soon be coming to this lot on Venice Boulevard in Palms. Located at 10610-10628 W. Venice Boulevard,...

A rendering of a mixed-use development planned for Culver City. Photo: City of Culver City.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Meeting for Culver City Project That Would Replace Post Office, Coco’s, Valvoline With Mixed-Used Development

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

City of Culver City schedules public hearing for 1111 Jefferson Boulevard development By Chad Winthrop A public meeting is set...
News

Major Appliance Purchase in Your Future? 5 Factors to Keep in Mind

May 7, 2021

Read more
May 7, 2021

One thing you should keep in mind as a homeowner is that you will need to replace your appliances in...

Photo: Culver City Fire Department (Facebook).
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Fire Department Getting Seniors Access to Covid-19 Vaccine

May 7, 2021

Read more
May 7, 2021

By Toi Creel Culver City Firefighters are helping connecting seniors to vaccines. The Culver City Fire Department (CCFD) is doing...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Historic Fox Theater Revamp?

May 7, 2021

Read more
May 7, 2021

A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...

The scene of a fatality involving an Expo Line train Thursday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Expo Line Train Kills Pedestrian in Culver City Area

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

Fatality occurs near Bagley Avenue Thursday By Sam Catanzaro A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metro Expo Line...

"The Godzilla" pizza: bacon, pepperoni, green garlic sausage, salami, smoked mozzarella, tomato sauce, miso kewpi mayo, okonomiyaki sauce, togorashi and scallionss. Photo: Jason Neroni via Pascal Shirley (Instagram).
Dining, News

Tokyo-Inspired Pizza Coming to Mar Vista

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

The Rose Venice’s Jason Neroni announces plans for former A-Frame space on Washington Blvd. By Kerry Slater A Westside chef...

Photo: LA Metro.
News, Traffic + Transportation

Metro Bike Share Relaunches on Westside

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

Program back after being suspended in September By Chad Winthrop LA Metro’s bike share system is back on the Westside. ...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Could Penmar, Rancho Park Golf Courses Become Affordable Housing?

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

Under a state bill facilities like Penmar and Rancho Park golf courses could be converted into space for affordable housing....
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Palms Development Would Replace Auto Shop, Dentist’s Office With 100+ Apartments

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

A development proposed for Palms would see an auto-body repair shop and dentist’s office be replaced by a 100+ unit,...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Venice’s Fox Theater Revamp

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate, Traffic + Transportation

Edify TV: Site Work Begins on Nearly Billion Dollar LAX Station

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

Site work has begun for a nearly billion dollar light rail transit station coming to LAX. Learn more in this...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Concert Capacity Rules Issue for Small Venues

May 3, 2021

Read more
May 3, 2021

Live music is back in LA County but the owner of a Westside jazz club says reopening will have to...

The scene of a May 3 shooting at Washington and Crenshaw.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Two Killed in Washington Boulevard Shooting

May 3, 2021

Read more
May 3, 2021

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide are investigating a multi-victim shooting from on Washington Bouelarvd near...
Culver City, News

Apple Plans to Add More Than 3K Jobs in Culver City

May 3, 2021

Read more
May 3, 2021

3,000 jobs coming by 2026 By Toi Creel Apple will be bringing over 3,000 jobs to Culver City. According to...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR