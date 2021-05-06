May 6, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Tokyo-Inspired Pizza Coming to Mar Vista

"The Godzilla" pizza: bacon, pepperoni, green garlic sausage, salami, smoked mozzarella, tomato sauce, miso kewpi mayo, okonomiyaki sauce, togorashi and scallionss. Photo: Jason Neroni via Pascal Shirley (Instagram).

The Rose Venice’s Jason Neroni announces plans for former A-Frame space on Washington Blvd.

By Kerry Slater

A Westside chef is planning a “Tokyo-style” pizza restaurant in Mar Vista right near the Culver City border.

Earlier this month Jason Neroni of The Rose Venice announced plans to open a restaurant in the former A-Frame space at 12565 Washington Boulevard in Mar Vista.

“At some point, when the world goes back to ‘normal’ I will be opening a pizzeria in the magnificent A-Frame building on Washington. It will be based on my travels in Tokyo and their exceptional pizzas,” Neroni wrote in an April 2 Instagram post.

According to Neroni, the food will also be influenced by his other restaurant, B Side Pizza and Wine Bar, in New York City.

While an opening date has yet to be announced, The Rose Venice will be serving a preview of food with a big eye tuna pizza marinated in ginger oil, miso, sweet potato and kewpie purée, wasabi vinaigrette and scallion curls.

The A-Frame restaurant, from chef Roy Choi, closed in December 2019 after nine years serving fusion cuisine in a Hawaiian-themed a-frame building.

in Dining, News
