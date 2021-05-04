May 5, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Palms Development Would Replace Auto Shop, Dentist’s Office With 100+ Apartments

A development proposed for Palms would see an auto-body repair shop and dentist’s office be replaced by a 100+ unit, mixed-use building. Learn more in this video made possible by Deasy Penner Podley.

in Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Venice’s Fox Theater Revamp

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate, Traffic + Transportation

Edify TV: Site Work Begins on Nearly Billion Dollar LAX Station

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

Site work has begun for a nearly billion dollar light rail transit station coming to LAX. Learn more in this...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Concert Capacity Rules Issue for Small Venues

May 3, 2021

Read more
May 3, 2021

Live music is back in LA County but the owner of a Westside jazz club says reopening will have to...

The scene of a May 3 shooting at Washington and Crenshaw.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Two Killed in Washington Boulevard Shooting

May 3, 2021

Read more
May 3, 2021

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide are investigating a multi-victim shooting from on Washington Bouelarvd near...
Culver City, News

Apple Plans to Add More Than 3K Jobs in Culver City

May 3, 2021

Read more
May 3, 2021

3,000 jobs coming by 2026 By Toi Creel Apple will be bringing over 3,000 jobs to Culver City. According to...

The Metro E Line in West Los Angeles. Photo: metro.net.
Featured, News

Low-Income Resident, Students Could Ride Metro for Free by End of Summer

April 30, 2021

Read more
April 30, 2021

Metro looking at late Summer Launching For fareless transit pilot program By Toi Creel K-12 students and low-income residents could...

Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News

Culver Firefighters Put out Fire Under 405 Freeway

April 29, 2021

Read more
April 29, 2021

LA and Culver fire departments put out Thursday afternoon fire at encampment Culver City firefighters put out a blaze that...

Left: carnitas tacon at Loqui. Right: Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. Photos: Instagram/Facebook.
Dining, Featured, News

Tacos, Ice Cream and More as Playa Vista Free Market Center Arrives

April 29, 2021

Read more
April 29, 2021

 Loqui, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams highlight new complex  By Toi Creel Tacos, ice cream and more highlight a new dining...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Italian-Style Raw Seafood Bar Comes to Westside

April 29, 2021

Read more
April 29, 2021

Crudo e Nudo, a new Italian-style raw seafood bar on the Westside offers sustainably sourced fresh fish, shellfish and crustaceans....
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Community Art Night Scent Workshop

April 27, 2021

Read more
April 27, 2021

Culver City Unified School District is hosting a Community Art Night tonight featuring a “Scent Workshop” with Wende Museum Artists...
Culver City, Education, Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

CCMS Performance Students Transport City ﻿to Neverland with Peter Pan, Jr. Production

April 27, 2021

Read more
April 27, 2021

April 30 – May 2, 2021 Reservations for the online performances and more information available here. From Culver Pride/CCUSD Culver City Middle School...

Photo: Councilmember Paul Koretz (Facebook).
Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Efforts to Curtail Westside Street Racing ‘Epidemic’ After Fatal Collision

April 26, 2021

Read more
April 26, 2021

Councilmember Paul Koretz updates on safety measures coming to neighborhood  By Sam Catanzaro  A handful of efforts are underway to...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, video

Edify TV: Tesla Supercharger Coming to Santa Monica

April 25, 2021

Read more
April 25, 2021

A 24-hour Tesla supercharger station is planned for Santa Monica. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
News, video

Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Appeal Denied in Unanimous Vote

April 23, 2021

Read more
April 23, 2021

A unanimous vote by The Board of Public Works denied an appeal filed on behalf of 400 local residents and...

The Encore development in Playa Vista. Photo: Taylor Morrison.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Playa Del Rey Home Complex Starting at $3 Million a Unit Wraps up Near Facebook Offices

April 23, 2021

Read more
April 23, 2021

Work wraps up at Encore development  By Chad Winthrop  Work is nearly done on 14 multi-story homes starting at $3.1...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR