Why This Could Be the Best Time to Move to LA

Los Angeles has been the crown jewel of the West Coast for decades. Its golden beaches, warm climate, and palm-lined boulevards have drawn in countless people over the years, and it doesn’t seem that this trend will stop anytime soon. If anything, the rise of social media has only made the City of Angels more popular, with influencers choosing it as their gathering spot.

At least, that’s how it was before the pandemic. In 2020, things changed drastically. Many of us realized that city life isn’t all that’s cracked up to be and decided to trade it for a country house. Thus, it may seem that large cities such as New York or LA are no longer in vogue.

Yet, 2021 is proving that Los Angeles’s popularity will never fade. In fact, if moving to LA is something you’ve always wanted, the time to do it is now. As counterintuitive as it may sound, the pandemic has made LA more accessible than ever. How so? Well, let’s take a closer look.

Working from Home Is More Prevalent

If you’d wanted to move to LA before the pandemic started, you would’ve needed to first quit your job and find a new one. That, of course, comes with a host of problems that you’d most likely rather avoid, especially if you have a stable career. In the end, it’s easier to simply stay where you are than pursue the uncertain dream of living in LA.

But nowadays, everyone is working from home. In fact, if the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that remote working is not only possible but also quite convenient. Instead of going to the office every day, you can do your job from the comfort of your home. And the performance doesn’t suffer for it!

Furthermore, if you can do your job from your home, you can also do it from any other place with an internet connection. That opens up numerous possibilities, including moving away to a different city. Why would you stay bound to one place if you can finally move to Los Angeles like you’ve always wanted?

As the world becomes more mobile after the pandemic, countless people will undoubtedly flood LA. Consequently, house and flat prices will skyrocket. So, if you’ve really set your sights on this city, the time to move is today.

Historically Low Interest Rates

As one of the most popular cities in the world, Los Angeles has never had trouble attracting homebuyers. After all, the first thing that comes to mind when someone says LA is glamor, and who wouldn’t want to live in such a place?

But all that changed during the pandemic. The world slowed down to a halt, and people stayed cooped up in their homes. Those who might have thought of moving delayed it for a better time. Many have been struggling to make ends meet — buying a home in LA is the furthest thing from their minds. On top of that, all the perks of living in Los Angeles, such as galleries, nightlife, or festivals, simply vanished.

This decreased interest in LA left its trace on the housing market. In fact, mortgage interest rates have never been lower. And even though we expect things to slowly go back to normal in 2021, these rates don’t seem to be planning to. They might rise slightly, but not nearly as high as they were before the pandemic.

Simply put, now’s the perfect time to buy a house in Los Angeles. With these historically low rates, you can expect to pay far less than you would have a year ago for the same house. There’s no telling how long that will last, though, so it’s best not to hesitate.

Post-Pandemic City Life

We can’t exactly tell how long this pandemic will last, but in some ways, we already see the light at the end of the tunnel. And once we finally reopen our cities, there’s no better place to be than Los Angeles. After months of social distancing, everyone is starved for festivals and concerts, and LA will have both to offer.

Even if you’re not a fan of those, Los Angeles will still have certain charms for you. Wherever you go, you’ll find galleries, museums, and magnificent murals. The city is a true heaven for artists and art lovers alike. If you belong to either of those categories, you’ll soon find yourself wandering the streets, unable to decide where to look first.

However, you don’t need to be interested in any of these things in particular to love LA. The very energy of the city, its warm weather, sandy beaches, and unique people will be enough to captivate you. In no time at all, you’ll be wondering how you could have lived anywhere else.

In Conclusion

Moving now, in the midst of the pandemic, may not seem like a great idea. Choosing to move to LA of all places may sound like an even worse one. But, as it turns out, the pandemic is the very thing that’s making Los Angeles more accessible. Now, even people who could once only dream of it can call this city their home.

And you could be one of those people too. An opportunity like this rarely comes twice, so if you’ve ever thought of moving to LA, it’s time to pack your bags. The sooner you start planning your move, the better!