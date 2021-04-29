April 29, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Italian-Style Raw Seafood Bar Comes to Westside

Crudo e Nudo, a new Italian-style raw seafood bar on the Westside offers sustainably sourced fresh fish, shellfish and crustaceans. Learn more in this video made possible by Mobile Bike Pros.

in Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Community Art Night Scent Workshop

April 27, 2021

April 27, 2021

Culver City Unified School District is hosting a Community Art Night tonight featuring a “Scent Workshop” with Wende Museum Artists...
Culver City, Education, Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

CCMS Performance Students Transport City ﻿to Neverland with Peter Pan, Jr. Production

April 27, 2021

April 27, 2021

April 30 – May 2, 2021 Reservations for the online performances and more information available here. From Culver Pride/CCUSD Culver City Middle School...

Photo: Councilmember Paul Koretz (Facebook).
Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Efforts to Curtail Westside Street Racing ‘Epidemic’ After Fatal Collision

April 26, 2021

April 26, 2021

Councilmember Paul Koretz updates on safety measures coming to neighborhood  By Sam Catanzaro  A handful of efforts are underway to...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, video

Edify TV: Tesla Supercharger Coming to Santa Monica

April 25, 2021

April 25, 2021

A 24-hour Tesla supercharger station is planned for Santa Monica. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
News, video

Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Appeal Denied in Unanimous Vote

April 23, 2021

April 23, 2021

A unanimous vote by The Board of Public Works denied an appeal filed on behalf of 400 local residents and...

The Encore development in Playa Vista. Photo: Taylor Morrison.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Playa Del Rey Home Complex Starting at $3 Million a Unit Wraps up Near Facebook Offices

April 23, 2021

April 23, 2021

Work wraps up at Encore development  By Chad Winthrop  Work is nearly done on 14 multi-story homes starting at $3.1...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Venice Vigil for Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo

April 22, 2021

April 22, 2021

This week a group gathered in Venice to pay homage to two Black people killed by police: Daunte Wright and...

Renae Williams. Photo: LA Phil Assoc.
Education, Featured, News

LA Philharmonic Names Culver City Education Foundation Executive Director Their Chief Content and Engagement Officer

April 22, 2021

April 22, 2021

Renae Williams named to newly created position By Staff Writer Renae Williams, Culver City Education Foundation’s Executive Director, has been...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Woman Shot Near Culver City

April 22, 2021

April 22, 2021

Woman shot and injured near Culver City this week A woman was shot and injured near Culver City this week,...
News, video

Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Needed Care for Homeless Vets

April 22, 2021

April 22, 2021

This week a free mobile dental clinic created by Village for Vets, The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC,...
Dining, Featured, News

Restaurant Spotlight: Tar And Roses Serves Up Wood-Fired Cuisine, Earthy Wines With Reopening

April 22, 2021

April 22, 2021

Popular SM restaurant back up and running By Toi Creel Far too many restaurants have fallen victim to the pandemic....

L - R: Beets, Lettuce, Green Circle Chicken, Spring Garlic, Granola, Rhubar. Photo: Evan Sung.
Dining, Featured, News

Michelin-starred Culver City Restaurant Partners With NYC’s Eleven Madison Park

April 22, 2021

April 22, 2021

At home dining experience will be available April 23 Chef Jordan Kahn’s Vespertine – the groundbreaking two Michelin-starred concept in...

Left to right: beef, chicken and pork tacos from LOQUI in Culver City. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, Featured, News

Food Review: A Cluckin’ Good Chicken Taco

April 22, 2021

April 22, 2021

Breaking down chicken, pork and beef tacos from LOQUI By Kerry Slater A Westside taco spot, while a bit pricey,...

Culver City police participate in the FeedCulver program. Photo: CCPD (Facebook).
Culver City, Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

FeedCulver Celebrates First Anniversary After Serving Nearly 40,00 Meals

April 20, 2021

April 20, 2021

Culver City program serves almost 40,000 meals to help food-insecure families and local restaurants When the pandemic struck early last...

Photo: CCUSD.
Culver City, Featured, News, Sports, Upbeat Beat

Culver City High School Pitcher Notches His Second No-Hitter

April 20, 2021

April 20, 2021

Alonso Reyes records second no-hitter of high school career in 5-0 shutout of Windward By Chad Winthrop A pitcher for...

