Culver City Community Art Night Scent Workshop

Culver City Unified School District is hosting a Community Art Night tonight featuring a “Scent Workshop” with Wende Museum Artists at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28.

Research for the Bermuda Triangle (RBT) the a virtual art night to explore scent and memory.

Attendees will learn how to make scented oil through enfleurage – but with a twist. Instead of extracting scent from flowers, they will choose a food that has personal significance. The aroma created has the potential to recall a feeling or time period of their lives.

Due to popular demand, we have run out of activity kits. However, you can prepare for the activity with a few simple items.
– A glass tray/container with a lid (or plastic wrap to cover)
– A semi-solid oil (Palm, babassu or refined coconut oil works best. Unrefined coconut oil is another option)
– A spatula
– A food item whose scent brings back a memory

If you are unable to gather these items before the event, please contact Heather Moses at heathermoses@ccusd.org.

BIO – RBT is the duo-collaborative of Los Angeles-based artists Regina Mamou and Lara Salmon. Their current project Common Fantasy/Gemeinsame Fantasie is on view at the Wende Museum through October 24, 2021.

Register here

in Featured, News, Upbeat Beat
