Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Appeal Denied in Unanimous Vote

A unanimous vote by The Board of Public Works denied an appeal filed on behalf of 400 local residents and businesses opposed to The Ramada Inn Homeless shelter project, what happens now? This video was brought to you by School of Rock.

Related Posts
The Encore development in Playa Vista. Photo: Taylor Morrison.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Playa Del Rey Home Complex Starting at $3 Million a Unit Wraps up Near Facebook Offices

April 23, 2021

April 23, 2021

Work wraps up at Encore development  By Chad Winthrop  Work is nearly done on 14 multi-story homes starting at $3.1...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Venice Vigil for Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo

April 22, 2021

April 22, 2021

This week a group gathered in Venice to pay homage to two Black people killed by police: Daunte Wright and...

Renae Williams. Photo: LA Phil Assoc.
Education, Featured, News

LA Philharmonic Names Culver City Education Foundation Executive Director Their Chief Content and Engagement Officer

April 22, 2021

April 22, 2021

Renae Williams named to newly created position By Staff Writer Renae Williams, Culver City Education Foundation’s Executive Director, has been...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Woman Shot Near Culver City

April 22, 2021

April 22, 2021

Woman shot and injured near Culver City this week A woman was shot and injured near Culver City this week,...
News, video

Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Needed Care for Homeless Vets

April 22, 2021

April 22, 2021

This week a free mobile dental clinic created by Village for Vets, The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC,...
Dining, Featured, News

Restaurant Spotlight: Tar And Roses Serves Up Wood-Fired Cuisine, Earthy Wines With Reopening

April 22, 2021

April 22, 2021

Popular SM restaurant back up and running By Toi Creel Far too many restaurants have fallen victim to the pandemic....

L - R: Beets, Lettuce, Green Circle Chicken, Spring Garlic, Granola, Rhubar. Photo: Evan Sung.
Dining, Featured, News

Michelin-starred Culver City Restaurant Partners With NYC’s Eleven Madison Park

April 22, 2021

April 22, 2021

At home dining experience will be available April 23 Chef Jordan Kahn’s Vespertine – the groundbreaking two Michelin-starred concept in...

Left to right: beef, chicken and pork tacos from LOQUI in Culver City. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, Featured, News

Food Review: A Cluckin’ Good Chicken Taco

April 22, 2021

April 22, 2021

Breaking down chicken, pork and beef tacos from LOQUI By Kerry Slater A Westside taco spot, while a bit pricey,...
video

Plein Air Painter Brings Local Landscapes Into Focus

April 20, 2021

April 20, 2021

Award-winning artist Richard J. Oliver’s plein air paintings bring insightful observations about humankind’s relationship with nature. Brought to you by...

Culver City police participate in the FeedCulver program. Photo: CCPD (Facebook).
Culver City, Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

FeedCulver Celebrates First Anniversary After Serving Nearly 40,00 Meals

April 20, 2021

April 20, 2021

Culver City program serves almost 40,000 meals to help food-insecure families and local restaurants When the pandemic struck early last...

Photo: CCUSD.
Culver City, Featured, News, Sports, Upbeat Beat

Culver City High School Pitcher Notches His Second No-Hitter

April 20, 2021

April 20, 2021

Alonso Reyes records second no-hitter of high school career in 5-0 shutout of Windward By Chad Winthrop A pitcher for...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Renting a Car for Less Than a Scooter?

April 19, 2021

April 19, 2021

You can now borrow a car on the Westside for less than the price of an electric scooter. Learn more...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Biking Increasing in Los Angeles

April 19, 2021

April 19, 2021

Once considered among the worst places for cyclists, data shows that biking has increased substantially in Los Angeles. Learn more...

Photo: CCPD (Facebook).
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Police to Increase Patrols as Jury Begins Deliberating in Derek Chauvin Trial

April 19, 2021

April 19, 2021

CCPD announce additional uniformed patrol officers in the field By Sam Catanzaro The Culver City Police Department has announced an...
video

School of Rock’s Online Lessons Offer Immersive Learning Experiences

April 19, 2021

April 19, 2021

School of Rock is the world’s most evolutionary music school offering immersive online programs through The School of Rock Method™,...

