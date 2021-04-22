Michelin-starred Culver City Restaurant Partners With NYC’s Eleven Madison Park

At home dining experience will be available April 23

Chef Jordan Kahn’s Vespertine – the groundbreaking two Michelin-starred concept in Culver City, CA known for its avant-garde and experiential take on fine dining – has partnered with world-renowned fine dining restaurant Eleven Madison Park to bring Angelenos a taste of the New York institution for the latest edition of Vespertine – At Home.

Working in tandem with Eleven Madison Park’s Executive Chef Daniel Humm and Executive Culinary Director Michael Pyers, the next installment of Vespertine – At Home will see Chef Kahn bring the Eleven Madison Home menu to the West Coast for a limited time.

“I can think of no restaurant that better exemplifies the season of Spring than Eleven Madison Park. We are honored to have this unique opportunity to work with Chef Humm and his incredibly talented team. We have always admired Eleven Madison Park and are grateful for their support and constant inspiration. Our purpose with this collaboration is to continue to offer unique and thoughtful experiences to our guests by acting as a 3000-mile-long conduit, bringing this influential and iconic restaurant to Los Angeles,” Kahn said.

As at home dining has evolved throughout the pandemic, Chef Kahn has sought to work with top chefs across the nation, including the likes of Thomas Keller of The French Laundry and Grant Achatz of Alinea, to bring a taste of their renowned concepts to Los Angeles. Followers of Eleven Madison Park will be excited to see inclusion of the restaurant’s signature Savory Black-and-White Cookies alongside other classic menu items previously only available in Chef Humm’s restaurant.

“We are so excited to collaborate with Chef Kahn and the team at Vespertine to share some of our favorite recipes from over the years with the West Coast. We’ve loved how they have created beautiful and unique experiences to bring their cuisine, hospitality, and style to guests at home and can’t wait to be a part of that,” Humm said.

Menu highlights include: Green Circle Chicken Stuffed with Black Truffle; Beets Ricotta & Strawberry; Rhubarb Tart with Cheesecake Custard; and Granola Oats, Cocoa Nib, Hazelnut, Coconut, Almond & Raisin

Bookings for the limited menu will be available on Tock beginning Friday, April 23rd with meals starting at $115 per person for pick up (minimum of 2 people required). Delivery will also be available for $40 within a 10-mile radius of the restaurant.