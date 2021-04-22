April 22, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Michelin-starred Culver City Restaurant Partners With NYC’s Eleven Madison Park

L - R: Beets, Lettuce, Green Circle Chicken, Spring Garlic, Granola, Rhubar. Photo: Evan Sung.

At home dining experience will be available April 23

Chef Jordan Kahn’s Vespertine – the groundbreaking two Michelin-starred concept in Culver City, CA known for its avant-garde and experiential take on fine dining – has partnered with world-renowned fine dining restaurant Eleven Madison Park to bring Angelenos a taste of the New York institution for the latest edition of Vespertine – At Home.

Working in tandem with Eleven Madison Park’s Executive Chef Daniel Humm and Executive Culinary Director Michael Pyers, the next installment of Vespertine – At Home will see Chef Kahn bring the Eleven Madison Home menu to the West Coast for a limited time.

“I can think of no restaurant that better exemplifies the season of Spring than Eleven Madison Park. We are honored to have this unique opportunity to work with Chef Humm and his incredibly talented team. We have always admired Eleven Madison Park and are grateful for their support and constant inspiration. Our purpose with this collaboration is to continue to offer unique and thoughtful experiences to our guests by acting as a 3000-mile-long conduit, bringing this influential and iconic restaurant to Los Angeles,” Kahn said.

As at home dining has evolved throughout the pandemic, Chef Kahn has sought to work with top chefs across the nation, including the likes of Thomas Keller of The French Laundry and Grant Achatz of Alinea, to bring a taste of their renowned concepts to Los Angeles. Followers of Eleven Madison Park will be excited to see inclusion of the restaurant’s signature Savory Black-and-White Cookies alongside other classic menu items previously only available in Chef Humm’s restaurant.

“We are so excited to collaborate with Chef Kahn and the team at Vespertine to share some of our favorite recipes from over the years with the West Coast. We’ve loved how they have created beautiful and unique experiences to bring their cuisine, hospitality, and style to guests at home and can’t wait to be a part of that,” Humm said.

Menu highlights include: Green Circle Chicken Stuffed with Black Truffle; Beets Ricotta & Strawberry; Rhubarb Tart with Cheesecake Custard; and Granola Oats, Cocoa Nib, Hazelnut, Coconut, Almond & Raisin

Bookings for the limited menu will be available on Tock beginning Friday, April 23rd with meals starting at $115 per person for pick up (minimum of 2 people required). Delivery will also be available for $40 within a 10-mile radius of the restaurant.

in Dining, Featured, News
Left to right: beef, chicken and pork tacos from LOQUI in Culver City. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, Featured, News

Food Review: A Cluckin’ Good Chicken Taco

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Breaking down chicken, pork and beef tacos from LOQUI By Kerry Slater A Westside taco spot, while a bit pricey,...

Culver City police participate in the FeedCulver program. Photo: CCPD (Facebook).
Culver City, Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

FeedCulver Celebrates First Anniversary After Serving Nearly 40,00 Meals

April 20, 2021

Read more
April 20, 2021

Culver City program serves almost 40,000 meals to help food-insecure families and local restaurants When the pandemic struck early last...

Photo: CCUSD.
Culver City, Featured, News, Sports, Upbeat Beat

Culver City High School Pitcher Notches His Second No-Hitter

April 20, 2021

Read more
April 20, 2021

Alonso Reyes records second no-hitter of high school career in 5-0 shutout of Windward By Chad Winthrop A pitcher for...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Renting a Car for Less Than a Scooter?

April 19, 2021

Read more
April 19, 2021

You can now borrow a car on the Westside for less than the price of an electric scooter. Learn more...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Biking Increasing in Los Angeles

April 19, 2021

Read more
April 19, 2021

Once considered among the worst places for cyclists, data shows that biking has increased substantially in Los Angeles. Learn more...

Photo: CCPD (Facebook).
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Police to Increase Patrols as Jury Begins Deliberating in Derek Chauvin Trial

April 19, 2021

Read more
April 19, 2021

CCPD announce additional uniformed patrol officers in the field By Sam Catanzaro The Culver City Police Department has announced an...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Venice Handball Courts Encampment Cleared

April 17, 2021

Read more
April 17, 2021

Sanitation crews Thursday cleared a homeless encampment at the Venice Beach handball courts. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: $2 Billion Beverly Hills Development Proposed Near Westside

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

A developer wants to build a $2 billion condo and retail development flanking the Beverly Hilton hotel. Learn more in...

"[Scott] Wiener may decry urban sprawl as wasteful and profligate, but he ignores a basic human yearning to live surrounded by greenery and open space," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty
Featured, News, Oped, Real Estate

Cities Chip Away at R-1 Zoning

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It’s become like a rite of spring: Every year, state legislators reject the most radical of...

Rendering of 12575 Venice looking northeast. Photos: TCA Architects.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Dual Building Development Rises in Mar Vista

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

Two-building development underway on Venice Boulevard By Chad Winthrop Work is well underway on a two-building, mixed-use development in Mar...
Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

DUI Checkpoint Coming to Westside Intersection Friday Night

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

DUI and license checkpoint Friday and Saturday night By Chad Winthrop A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is coming...

Photo: Fiesta La Ballona (Facebook).
Culver City, Featured, News

Fiesta La Ballona Committee Considering Moving Location and Date 2021 Event

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Annual Culver City festival could get a new October date  By Toi Creel With the state beginning to reopen due...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: LAFD Announces Likely Cause of Ballona Wetlands Fire

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

The LAFD has revealed the cause of a March fire that destroyed five acres of the Ballona Wetlands. Learn more...

Photo: Sonoratown (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Popular Taco Shop Heading Towards Westside

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Sonoratown coming to Mid City soon By Toi Creel One of Los Angeles’ most popular taco shops is making its...

Dining, Featured, News

Restaurant Spotlight: Piccolo Bringing Fine Italian Dining to Santa Monica and Venice

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Latest restaurant from Chef Antonio Mure with two locations on Westside  By Timothy Michael An esteemed chef with deep ties...

