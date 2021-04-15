Popular Taco Shop Heading Towards Westside

Sonoratown coming to Mid City soon

By Toi Creel

One of Los Angeles’ most popular taco shops is making its way towards Westside.

Sonoratown will open a location at The Shops at San Vicente.Located at 5610 San Vicente Boulevard, replacing a former 960-square-foot Subway sandwich shop. The restaurant currently has a location at 208 E. 8th Street in Downtown Los Angeles.

The restaurant gained popularity from its feature on Netflix show Taco Chronicles. Coming from the minds of Teodoro Diaz-Rodriguez Jr. and Jennifer Feltham, the menu’s wood fired carne asada is modeled after the beefy delights Diaz used to enjoy as a child growing up in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, a part of Northern Mexico. They also pulled influences for the restaurant from their downtown Los Angeles neighborhoods serving up traditional Mexican favorites like chorizo, chizi and their infamous homemade flour tortillas. The restaurant opened its first location in 2016.

Sonoratown LA posted about the move to ther Western part of the city on Instagram, saying “We’re so excited and we just can’t hide it, Sonoratown on San Vicente coming soon.”

The restaurant is expected to open its doors sometime this fall.