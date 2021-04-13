This Westside cafe is doing its part to keep its namesake insect, the monarch butterfly, safe. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock
Westside Cafe Helping Save Monarch Butterflies
Culver City Unified’s Music Education Program Earns National Recognition … Again!
April 13, 2021 Westside Today Staff
For the second year in a row, the Culver City Unified School District has earned the Best Communities for Music...
Culver Police Arrest Suspects After Two 7-Elevens Are Robbed at Gunpoint
April 12, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
CCPD arrest two men in connection to Sunday incident By Sam Catanzaro Two suspects were arrested after robbing back-to-back Culver...
Eight Small Homes Under Construction in Del Rey
April 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Development taking shape near Ballona Creek By Chad Winthrop Eight small homes are taking shape in Del Rey on land...
Culver City Video Game HQ Underway
April 11, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Take a look at the Culver City headquarters for a $3.3 billion gaming company. Video made possible by Santa Monica...
Edify TV: A Look at a Proposed Westside Homeless Shelter Locations
April 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Take a look at a collection of Westside properties that a LA lawmaker is proposing bringing homeless shelters to in this...
Wende Museum Hosts Art and Feminism Wikipedia Edit-A-Thon
April 9, 2021 Staff Report
Building diversity in museum’s art collection By Toi Creel The Wende Museum wants to help build diversity within its art...
Police Search for Westfield Culver City Drive-by Shooting Suspects
April 9, 2021 Westside Today Staff
CCPD investigating April 3 incident By Chad Winthrop Police are searching for suspects in a drive by shooting near Westfield...
Westside Business Spotlight: The Bike Shop California
Today on the Westside Business Spotlight we visit The Bike Shop California, your neighborhood spot for all things bike-related.
‘Chicken University’ Restaurant Moving Into Hurry Curry of Tokyo Space
April 8, 2021 Staff Report
bb.q Chicken coming soon to Sawtelle By Kerry Slater A Korean Fried Chicken franchise boasting a “Chicken University” is planning...
LA’s Newest Rooftop Bar Opens in Culver City
April 8, 2021 Staff Report
Bar Bohémien now open at Citizen Public Market By Kerry Slater Los Angeles’ newest rooftop bar is now open in...
Food Review: An Almost-Essential Westside Sandwich
April 8, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Johnnie’s french dip pastrami sandwich in Culver City By Kerry Slater While there are far better sandwiches in Los Angeles,...
Edify TV: Brentwood Encampment Reacts to Veteran Homicide
April 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Last weekend a homeless veteran, just a week away from entering permanent supportive housing, was killed in a vehicular assault....
Culver City Library Set to Reopen
April 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Book lovers take note! The Culver City public library is set to open this month after a year of being closed. Learn...
Getting LAUSD Kids Back in the Classroom
April 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 This past year has been exceptionally difficult for the...
Edify TV: Helping Local Cultural, Religious and LGBTQ+ Centers
April 5, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Westside cultural, religious and LGBTQ+ centers stand to benefit from a new fund the City of Los Angeles has created...
