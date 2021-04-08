LA’s Newest Rooftop Bar Opens in Culver City

Bar Bohémien now open at Citizen Public Market

By Kerry Slater

Los Angeles’ newest rooftop bar is now open in Culver City, featuring eclectic drinks served above a food court with gourmet culinary offerings.

As reported by Eater Los Angeles, Bar Bohémien opened Wednesday at Citizen Public Market at 9355 Culver Boulevard in Culver City.

Bar Bohémien’s beverage director is AC Baker has put together a California wine list, local craft beers and unique cocktails. Baker has extensive experience in the local bar scene, serving as lead bartender at Venice’s Wabi-Sabi, bar manager at Brennan’s in Marina del Rey and head bartender at Tao Group.

The bar, which is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., sits above a range of food vendors in the market’s lower floor, including Jolly Oyster, Mexicology and Nancy Silverton’s Pizzette.

Bar Bohémien is currently opening at 25 percent capacity, but has plans to expand hours and capacity once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.