Edify TV: Brentwood Encampment Reacts to Veteran Homicide

Last weekend a homeless veteran, just a week away from entering permanent supportive housing, was killed in a vehicular assault. Hear from an eyewitness in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.

Culver City Library Set to Reopen

April 6, 2021

April 6, 2021

Book lovers take note! The Culver City public library is set to open this month after a year of being closed. Learn...

I recently visited a few schools across my district to see these protocols and safety measures firsthand, including Walgrove, Warner, and Palisades Elementary. Campuses are ready and staff is prepared and eager to have students back at school," writes Nick Melvoin (right) LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes the Westside. Photo: Courtesy.
Getting LAUSD Kids Back in the Classroom

April 6, 2021

April 6, 2021

By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 This past year has been exceptionally difficult for the...
Edify TV: First Look at Rail Line From Valley to Westside

April 5, 2021

April 5, 2021

A team has been selected to design a future train line that will take commuters from the Valley to the...
Edify TV: Helping Local Cultural, Religious and LGBTQ+ Centers

April 5, 2021

April 5, 2021

Westside cultural, religious and LGBTQ+ centers stand to benefit from a new fund the City of Los Angeles has created...
Mike Bonin Proposes Homeless Shelter for Culver City

April 5, 2021

April 5, 2021

By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin has proposed bringing a homeless shelter to Culver City On March...

Rendering: The Albert Group Architects
Six-Story Development Full Steam Ahead in Palms

April 5, 2021

April 5, 2021

62-units underway in Palms By Toi Creel Construction is underway on a six-story, 62 unit housing project with affordable units...

Photo: City of Culver City.
Washington Boulevard Stormwater and Urban Runoff Diversion Project Meeting

April 1, 2021

April 1, 2021

Community meeting April 8 By Chad Winthrop A virtual meeting will be held next week regarding a major water infrastructure...

The Culver City strip mall where an armed robbery occurred this week. Photo: Google.
Man Arrested After Robbing Culver City Restaurant at Gunpoint

April 1, 2021

April 1, 2021

23-year-old man arrested in connection to March 29 incident By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police recently arrested a man suspected...
National AIDS Memorial Mary Bowman Arts in Activism Award Given to Westside Local

April 1, 2021

April 1, 2021

Poet, Activist, Artist, and Westside local Ima Diawara uses her art and activism to raise greater awareness about bigotry, stigma...
Councilmembers Seek to Extend the Motel Conversion Ordinance

April 1, 2021

April 1, 2021

Councilmembers Paul Koretz and Mike Bonin have introduced a motion to the Departments of City Planning and Building and Safety...

The bacon breakfast burrito from Holy Guacamole in Santa Monica. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Food Review: A Proper Breakfast Burrito

April 1, 2021

April 1, 2021

Breaking down the bacon breakfast burrito from Santa Monica’s Holy Guacamole By Kerry Slater A hole in the wall rolls...
Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: Giving All Cancer Patients Hope

March 30, 2021

March 30, 2021

Call us as soon as you can after you are diagnosed with cancer.  Located in the heart of Santa Monica,...
Culver City Awards Performing Arts Grants to 21 Arts Organizations

March 30, 2021

March 30, 2021

Culver City’s City Council recently awarded a grand total of $150,066 in 2021 Performing Arts Grants as recommended by the Cultural Affairs Commission. Twenty-one...
Culver City Centaurs to Play on Fox Sports West

March 29, 2021

March 29, 2021

Fox Sports West broadcast for Centaurs Friday By Staff Writer Culver City High School football is hitting the airwaves this...
Fatal Shooting Near Culver City

March 29, 2021

March 29, 2021

Man shot dead over the weekend in Windsor Hills A man was shot dead in unincorporated Los Angeles County near...

