Meeting to Discuss Fox Hills Neighborhood Traffic and Parking Concerns

The Public Works Department Mobility & Traffic Engineering Division will hold a virtual community meeting Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 6:00 PM. Fox Hills Neighborhood area homeowners, tenants, business owners, and employees are invited to discuss local traffic and parking concerns and potential multi-modal roadway improvements in the area.

The large number of neighborhood residents and businesses in Fox Hills together with the regional traffic impacting the area generates the need to manage auto traffic volumes and speeds and provide for safe and convenient bicycle and pedestrian facilities. The City is planning multiple upcoming meetings to gather Fox Hills community input. At this first meeting, City staff will consult the Fox Hills community on the following topics: (a) types of traffic calming measures; (b) planned pedestrian and bicycles improvements; (c) bikeway improvement designs for Buckingham Pkwy and Green Valley Circle; and (d) parking supply, demand, and management.

Meeting agenda and materials are available on the City website.

City of Culver City press release