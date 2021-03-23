‘Interlocking’ Buildings Underway Downtown Culver City

A look at The Brick and The Machine development

By Chad Winthrop

A shiny development featuring two “interlocking” buildings is underway in Downtown Culver City.

The project, called The Brick and The Machine, is located at the corner of Washington Boulevard and Delmas Terrace. Developers Clarett West Development and DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners are building a three- and four-story structure with 60,000 square feet of offices, 13,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and subterranean parking for 223 vehicles.

Abramson Architects designed the project.

“A new ground-up building in the center of Downtown Culver City engages the creative energy and collaborative spirit of its cutting-edge inhabitants by providing two distinct office environments – The Brick and The Machine,” Abramson Architects writes on their website. “The Brick features a dynamic shift between large, building-scale window openings and a finely textured, human-scale materiality. The exterior façade is a contemporary interpretation of the historic brick landmarks in the area. The Machine features a series of movable exterior screens that offer glare and temperature control.”

Together, the buildings will share expansive vegetated regions including a multi-story courtyard and activated rooftop deck.

“The creative office’s fluid indoor/outdoor spaces incorporate natural lighting and ventilation strategies, both known to increase employee engagement and productivity,” Abramson Architects writes.

Construction began in January 2020 was set to take 20 months.