Culver Police Arrest Man in Dunkin’ Donuts Armed Incident

Culver City police arrest suspect in Feb. 24 incident

By Chad Winthrop

Thanks to a community tip, Culver City police recently arrested a man who raised a knife at a customer of a Dunkin’ Donuts and told him “I’ll cut you into pieces.”

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on February 24 around 5 a.m. a suspect committed an assault with a deadly weapon at Dunkin’ Donuts located at 13300 Washington Boulevard.

“The suspect directed the knife at the victim because he was asked to leave the store after causing a disturbance with a customer. The suspect raised the knife at the victim and told him, ‘I’ll cut you into pieces,’” CCPD said.

On March 1 in an effort to develop investigative leads and solve this crime, a “Community Crime Bulletin” video depicting this incident was posted on the CCPD website and social media platforms. After a little more than a week, Culver City Police Detectives received several community tips providing information that assisted in identifying the suspect.

On March 15 the suspect was located, and placed under arrest for assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect, a 24-year-old male that frequents the area, is also suspected of committing two additional assaults with a deadly weapon in the city of Los Angeles, CCPD said.

This case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.