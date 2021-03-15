March 16, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Juvenile Arrested for at Least 10 Armed Robberies in Culver City-Area

Culver City Police Department announce arrest 17-year-old in connection to series of armed robberies

By Chad Withrop

Culver City police have arrested a juvenile in connection to at least ten armed robberies, including a couple dining at a restaurant on Valentine’s Day and a 73-year-old woman.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on February 14, around 8:38 p.m., dispatchers received a call for service of an armed robbery that had just occurred at California Roll and Sushi, 6251 Bristol Parkway in the Fox Hills area. Police say the victim reported that he was sitting outside of the business with his wife when he was approached by two suspects. One of the suspects pointed a black handgun at both victims and demanded their property.

“In fear for their life, one of the victims handed Suspect 1 his personal property. Suspect 1 and Suspect 2 then ran away and entered a waiting SUV that was being driven by Suspect 3,” CCPD said.

Weeks later on March 1, 2021 around 7:51 p.m., an attempted robbery occurred in the parking lot of the Westfield Culver City.

“The victim, a 73-year-old female, was attacked as she walked to her vehicle. During the attack, the victim was struck several times by the suspects while they demanded the victim’s property. The suspects were unable to obtain any of the victim’s property and fled the location in a silver BMW,” Culver City police said.

According to CCPD, detectives along with their counterparts from LAPD Pacific and Wilshire Divisions, were able to identify a primary suspect from both Culver City crimes as a 17-year-old male from the City of Los Angeles. The juvenile was located and placed under arrest on March 5.

“It is believed that the juvenile is responsible for at least 10 armed robberies throughout the local area.” CCPD said.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect.

This case has been filed with the Inglewood Juvenile Court.

in Crime + Courts, Featured, News
Related Posts
A 2013 unplanned vent stack explosion at the SoCal natural gas storage facility in Playa Del Rey. Photo: Food & Water Watch.
Featured, News

Culver City Puts Pressure State to Close Natural Gas Storage Facility in Playa Del Rey

March 15, 2021

Read more
March 15, 2021

Culver City Council asking state for timeline and plan for closure By Toi Creel Culver City lawmakers are calling on...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Nearly 200-Unit Senior Housing Project Proposed

March 14, 2021

Read more
March 14, 2021

192-unit project proposed for Bellwood Avenue By Chad Winthrop A developer wants to build a 70-foot, nearly 200-unit eldercare facility...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Luxury Hotel Planned for Malibu

March 14, 2021

Read more
March 14, 2021

A terraced luxury hotel may be coming along PCH in Malibu. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Video: Westfield Culver City & Century City Company Selling U.S. Malls

March 12, 2021

Read more
March 12, 2021

A major shopping mall company is looking to sell off its U.S. properties, including two Westfield Culver City and Century...

Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver Police Seize 82 Pounds of Meth and Loaded Assault Rifle in Traffic Stop

March 11, 2021

Read more
March 11, 2021

Major weapons and narcotics bust this week by Culver City police By Chad Winthrop Culver City police seized 82 pounds...

What one sees before chowing down at Yellow Paper Burger. Photo: Instagram/Colin Fahrner.
Dining, Featured, News

LA Culinary Talents Highlighted at Culver City Pop-Up

March 11, 2021

Read more
March 11, 2021

LA Food Pop-Up Renaissance: A Series comes to Culver City’s Platform By Kerry Slater A series of pop-up restaurants are...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Street Food Vendors Qualify for Vaccines

March 11, 2021

Read more
March 11, 2021

The next tier of vaccines is now available to street food vendors, but getting shots to this population may prove...
Dining, Featured, News

Food Review: Ramen Restaurant Opens First Westside Location

March 11, 2021

Read more
March 11, 2021

ai Ramen opens first Westside location By Kerry Slater A new ramen spot on the Westside may not knock your...

A bicycle part the LAPD says an officer mistook for a gun before fatally shooting Victor Valencia last year. Photo: LAPD.
Crime + Courts, crimes, Featured

Family of Mentally-Ill Man Fatally Shot by Police in Culver City Sues LAPD

March 10, 2021

Read more
March 10, 2021

Victor Valencia’s family takes legal action By Toi Creel The family of a mentally-ill man killed by police is taking...

Sydney Kamlager in downtown Culver City. Photo: Courtsey.
Culver City, Featured, News, Politics

Sydney Kamlager Wins Special Election for State Senate District Encompassing Culver City

March 10, 2021

Read more
March 10, 2021

Democratic Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager beats Culver City Councilmember Daniel Lee by a wide margin By Toi Creel Democratic Assemblymember Sydney...

Photo: Culver City Backpacks for Kids (Facebook).
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Spring Into Action With Culver City Unified Food Drive

March 9, 2021

Read more
March 9, 2021

CCUSD spring food drive now until March 15 By TJ Montemer Spring into action and help make sure Culver City...
Art, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Giving Mar Vista More Color

March 9, 2021

Read more
March 9, 2021

Downtown Mar Vista will be getting more colorful thanks to new murals from six local artists. Learn more in this...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: A Look at the Culver City Police Drone Program

March 8, 2021

Read more
March 8, 2021

The Culver City Police and Fire departments have been using drones for nearly two years as part of a pilot...

Mar Vista Gardens. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Mar Vista Gardens Fatal Shooting Under Investigation

March 8, 2021

Read more
March 8, 2021

LAPD says incident possibly gang-related Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at the Mar Vista Gardens...

North and south elevations of a office building planned in Baldwin Hills. Credit: Gensler.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Baldwin Hills May Get 329,000-Square-Foot Office Building

March 5, 2021

Read more
March 5, 2021

Developers submit plans for Jefferson Creative Campus project  By Sam Catanzaro A developer wants to build a 329,000-square-foot office building...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR