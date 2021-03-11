LA Culinary Talents Highlighted at Culver City Pop-Up

LA Food Pop-Up Renaissance: A Series comes to Culver City’s Platform

By Kerry Slater

A series of pop-up restaurants are coming to Culver City this month, highlighting a new crop of LA culinary talents.

Kicking off last weekend with Hungarian food, “LA Food Pop-Up Renaissance” is an event that sees a new pop-up restaurants come to Culver City every weekend. The series, in Platform’s back patio (behind Loqui), showcases “a new crop of LA culinary talents reshaping the food scene with creative.”

This upcoming weekend, Colin Fahrner and Katie Reid Burnett of Yellow Paper Burger will helm the griddle serving up classic SoCal-style burgers. On March 20, Guyanese chef Yonette Alleyne of Caribbean Gourmet will showcase plates and pastries inspired by Caribbean flavors. Wrapping up the series, pastry chef Karla Subero Pittol of Chainsaw will serve up ice cream, cocktails and flavor-bomb pies on March 27.

All these events take place 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit platformlosangeles.com/pages/events for more information.