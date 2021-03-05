More Coastal Housing for the Westside?

More affordable housing may be coming to Westside coastal neighborhoods. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Westside High-Rise Nears Completion
A Westside high-rise checking in at over 30 stories is nearing has topped-out, the first building of this size built...
One Dead Following Palms Homeless Encampment Fire in Possible Homicide
March 5, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
One fatality in Tuesday incident By Chad Winthrop One person was found dead at a Palms homeless encampment this week...
Culver Gym Facing Legal Trouble
A Culver City gymnastics center is facing some legal trouble. Learn more in this video made possible by SMC.
Two-Michelin Starred Restaurant in Palms Opening New Venture
March 4, 2021 Staff Report
Team behind n/naka opening ekiben bento box restaurant called n/soto By Kerry Slater The team behind a two-Michelin Starred restaurant...
Man Brandishes Knife and Threatens Customer at Culver City Dunkin’ Donuts
March 1, 2021 Staff Report
Culver City police searching for suspect in Feb. 24 incident Culver City police are searching for a man who raised...
‘Safe Camping’ at the VA is Open To All Homeless Veterans
The “safe camping” program is geared toward getting homeless Veterans off the streets and provides a way to transition from...
Sony Pictures Animation’s Culver City Campus Sells for $160 Million
Sony Pictures Animation’s Culver City campus has sold for for $160 million. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Video: Closing Down Westside Oil Field?
Officials are discussing closing a Westside oil field sitting on hundreds of acres of prime coastal land. Learn more in...
Video: Closing Streets to Allow for More Outdoor Dining?
February 25, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A drunk driver recently crashed into a Santa Monica outdoor dining area, bringing attention to a proposal that would close...
Video: Free LA Metro Rides Could Begin Soon
LA Metro could begin offering fare-less rides as early as next year as part of a $300+ million program. Learn...
Free Sandwiches as Inventive Sandwich Shop to Open in Culver City
February 24, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches bringing inventive sandwiches to Culver City By Kerry Slater A California chain featuring a menu of...
Missing 21-Year-Old Last Seen Near LAX
February 24, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Family of Nin-Munajuy Melton seeking public assistance in search A missing 21-year-old woman was last seen near LAX, her family...
