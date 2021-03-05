March 5, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: Westside High-Rise Nears Completion

A Westside high-rise checking in at over 30 stories is nearing has topped-out, the first building of this size built built west of the 405 in decades. Learn more in this video made possible by Mofrad Financial Solutions.

More Coastal Housing for the Westside?

March 5, 2021

More affordable housing may be coming to Westside coastal neighborhoods. Learn more in this video made possible by School of...

A Palms rubbish fire burns Tuesday. Photo: Citizen App.
One Dead Following Palms Homeless Encampment Fire in Possible Homicide

March 5, 2021

One fatality in Tuesday incident By Chad Winthrop One person was found dead at a Palms homeless encampment this week...
Culver Gym Facing Legal Trouble

March 5, 2021

A Culver City gymnastics center is facing some legal trouble. Learn more in this video made possible by SMC.
Video: Indoor Dining Close to Returning in LA County

March 4, 2021

Indoor dining could return to LA County very soon. Learn more and hear what diners have to say in this...

Photo: n/naka (Facebook).
Two-Michelin Starred Restaurant in Palms Opening New Venture

March 4, 2021

Team behind n/naka opening ekiben bento box restaurant called n/soto By Kerry Slater The team behind a two-Michelin Starred restaurant...
Man Brandishes Knife and Threatens Customer at Culver City Dunkin’ Donuts

March 1, 2021

Culver City police searching for suspect in Feb. 24 incident Culver City police are searching for a man who raised...
‘Safe Camping’ at the VA is Open To All Homeless Veterans

February 26, 2021

The “safe camping” program is geared toward getting homeless Veterans off the streets and provides a way to transition from...
Edify TV: Metro Paying Homage to Historical Black Architect

February 26, 2021

The Metro Purple Line Extension is paying homage to a historical black architect known for his works across the Westside....
Sony Pictures Animation’s Culver City Campus Sells for $160 Million

February 26, 2021

Sony Pictures Animation’s Culver City campus has sold for for $160 million. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Video: Closing Down Westside Oil Field?

February 26, 2021

Officials are discussing closing a Westside oil field sitting on hundreds of acres of prime coastal land. Learn more in...
Edify TV: Greek Street Food Anyone?

February 25, 2021

A souvlaki and gyro house serving up authentic Greek street food is eyeing a second Westside location. Learn more in...
Video: Closing Streets to Allow for More Outdoor Dining?

February 25, 2021

A drunk driver recently crashed into a Santa Monica outdoor dining area, bringing attention to a proposal that would close...
Video: Free LA Metro Rides Could Begin Soon

February 24, 2021

LA Metro could begin offering fare-less rides as early as next year as part of a $300+ million program. Learn...

The Superman Sandwich from Ike's (Pastrami, Roast Beef, Salami, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, and All Natural Jack Cheese.) Photo: Facebook.
Free Sandwiches as Inventive Sandwich Shop to Open in Culver City

February 24, 2021

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches bringing inventive sandwiches to Culver City By Kerry Slater A California chain featuring a menu of...
Missing 21-Year-Old Last Seen Near LAX

February 24, 2021

Family of Nin-Munajuy Melton seeking public assistance in search A missing 21-year-old woman was last seen near LAX, her family...

