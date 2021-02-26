February 27, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: Metro Paying Homage to Historical Black Architect

The Metro Purple Line Extension is paying homage to a historical black architect known for his works across the Westside. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

in Edify Tv, Featured, News
Featured, News, Real Estate

‘Safe Camping’ at the VA is Open To All Homeless Veterans

February 26, 2021

February 26, 2021

The “safe camping” program is geared toward getting homeless Veterans off the streets and provides a way to transition from...
Edify Tv, News, Real Estate

Sony Pictures Animation’s Culver City Campus Sells for $160 Million

February 26, 2021

February 26, 2021

Sony Pictures Animation’s Culver City campus has sold for for $160 million. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Video: Closing Down Westside Oil Field?

February 26, 2021

February 26, 2021

Officials are discussing closing a Westside oil field sitting on hundreds of acres of prime coastal land. Learn more in...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Greek Street Food Anyone?

February 25, 2021

February 25, 2021

A souvlaki and gyro house serving up authentic Greek street food is eyeing a second Westside location. Learn more in...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured

Video: Closing Streets to Allow for More Outdoor Dining?

February 25, 2021

February 25, 2021

A drunk driver recently crashed into a Santa Monica outdoor dining area, bringing attention to a proposal that would close...
Edify Tv

Video: Free LA Metro Rides Could Begin Soon

February 24, 2021

February 24, 2021

LA Metro could begin offering fare-less rides as early as next year as part of a $300+ million program. Learn...

The Superman Sandwich from Ike's (Pastrami, Roast Beef, Salami, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, and All Natural Jack Cheese.) Photo: Facebook.
Dining, Featured, News

Free Sandwiches as Inventive Sandwich Shop to Open in Culver City

February 24, 2021

February 24, 2021

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches bringing inventive sandwiches to Culver City By Kerry Slater A California chain featuring a menu of...
Featured, News

Missing 21-Year-Old Last Seen Near LAX

February 24, 2021

February 24, 2021

Family of Nin-Munajuy Melton seeking public assistance in search A missing 21-year-old woman was last seen near LAX, her family...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Video: Help Shape the Future of This Culver City Park

February 23, 2021

February 23, 2021

Public input is needed to help shape the future of this Culver City Park. Learn more in this video made...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Police Looking for Man Who Stole Cash Register From Culver City Business

February 22, 2021

February 22, 2021

Police release footage of Feb 14 incident By Chad Winthrop Police are asking the public for help identifying a man...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Westside Home Sales Spike in Part due to ‘Silicon Beach’ Transplants

February 21, 2021

February 21, 2021

Annual report shows single-family home sales spiking on Westside By Sam Catanzaro A recent report says that single-family home sales...

Fusion Rx Compounding Pharmacy at 2001 Westwood Blvd. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Westside Pharmacy Involved in Health Care Fraud and Kickback Scheme

February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021

Compounding pharmacy and owner plead guilty to health care fraud and kickback Scheme that led to $14 million in payments...
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Becomes More Mobile With Unanimous City Council MOVE Vote

February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021

Unanimous vote earlier this month By Toi Creel A plan to make Culver City more bike and pedestrian friendly is...
News, video

Asian Woman Verbally Assaulted in Racially Motivated Attack

February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021

While walking near the intersection of Bundy and Montana an Asian woman was verbally assaulted by a man walking his...
Dining, Featured, News

NYC-Chefs’ Korean Fine Dining Takeout Leaves the West LA

February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021

Naemo moves from Sawtelle-area to Koreatown By Kerry Slater Two prominent New York City chefs running a Korean fine-dining pop-up...

