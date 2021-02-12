Media Park Revitalization Conceptual Plan Development

Community survey now online until February 19th

The cities of Culver City and Los Angeles are developing a conceptual plan to revitalize Media Park, which is located at the corner of Culver and Venice Boulevards.



On Thursday, February 4th, a virtual community workshop was held to discuss how Media Park can be enjoyed by a broad range of age groups and users, through identifying potential amenities, infrastructure needs, and more! The design team presented an overview of the project and a real-time survey to help guide project goals and conceptual plans, which will be prepared by SWA landscape architects.

Missed the meeting? Visit our project page to access a recording of the presentation and to take the survey! The survey will be open until Friday, February 19th. We kindly ask only one survey submission per person.



For additional information or questions regarding this project, please contact Culver City Economic Development Manager Elaine Warner at (310) 253-5777 or via email at elaine.warner@culvercity.org.

City of Culver City Press Release