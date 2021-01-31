Seats Open on the Culver City Committee on Homelessness, Parks and Recreation Commission

Want to get involved in city planning? There are currently five open seats for Culver City commissions and committees.

Announcement of the Special Application Period for Culver City Commission, Board, and Committee (CBC) Appointments. The City Clerk’s Office is pleased to announce a special interim process to fill current vacancies for Culver City Commissions, Committees, and Boards (CBCs).

Applications will be accepted by the City Clerk’s Office through Monday, February 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM. Late applications may not be accepted.

Five (5) openings are available on the following bodies:

– Civil Service Commission (2 Positions – Seat 2 and Seat 3)

– Committee on Homelessness (1 Position – Seat 5)

– Fiesta La Ballona Committee (1 Position – Seat 1)

– Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission (1 Position – Seat 5)

Applicants can complete and submit applications online at: www.culvercity.org/serve

Appointments for these openings are tentatively scheduled to be considered by the City Council at the Regular Meeting on March 8, 2021. Applications will be accepted online, by mail, by fax to (310) 253-5830, or electronically via email to city.clerk@culvercity.org.

NEW: While appointments are made annually – you may now complete an application at any time! We encourage all interested persons to apply for all positions in which they have an interest!

City Hall business hours: Mondays – Fridays, 7:30 am – 5:30 pm (closed alternate Fridays)**