A team has been selected to redevelop the worn-down West Los Angeles Civic Center. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Team Selected to Redevelop West LA Civic Center
Move Culver City Project: Downtown Corridor
Public Invited to Take Survey about Street Pavement Designs On May 18, 2020, the City Council of the City of Culver City directed staff to plan and...
Culver City Looks to Fill Seats on Boards, Commissions, and Committees: Culver City Beat – January, 28, 2021
January 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Looks to Fill Seats on Boards, Commissions, and Committees...
Smashburger Headed Closer to Westside
January 28, 2021 Staff Report
Westside Food Beat January 28, 2021 By Kerry Slater Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes Despite outdoor dining expected...
Enjoy Family Game Night With Two Bit Circus at Free CCUSD Community Arts Night
Thanks to a grant from Sony Pictures Entertainment, CCUSD is excited to host a series of free Community Art Nights...
New Medical Center Planned for Westside
January 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A medical office and research center is planned to rise in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made...
Sheriff’s Department Investigating Death of Bleeding Man Who Was Handcuffed by Culver City Police
January 25, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department looking into January 13 incident By Sam Catanzaro Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of...
Parking Enforcement Relaxed Through February: Culver City Beat – January, 25, 2021
January 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Parking Enforcement Relaxed Through February * First Baptist Church Of Venice...
Westside Urban Forum to Host Annual Mayors Forum
WUF is pleased to welcome Westside Mayors for the annual Mayors Forum! This is a Westside Urban Forum signature event...
Edify TV: Affordable Senior Housing Rises in Westside Neighborhood
A four-story senior affordable housing project is rising in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Seven-Story Westside Development Survives Appeal
January 22, 2021 Westside Today Staff
City Planning Commission upholds approval for 31-unit Westwood Boulevard apartment development By Chad Winthrop A seven-story Westwood development has survived...
Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing The Way We Rent?
January 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Real Estate Show* Matt Damon Lists Palisades home for $21 Million.* Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing...
Culver City Student Receives Education Award from The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition
Seven area students were presented Education Awards by The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition at the first-ever...
