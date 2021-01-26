Since 2018 Venice artist Robin Murez has been working on a project called the Venice Flying Carousel. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock
Edify TV: Venice Flying Carousel
Enjoy Family Game Night With Two Bit Circus at Free CCUSD Community Arts Night
Thanks to a grant from Sony Pictures Entertainment, CCUSD is excited to host a series of free Community Art Nights...
New Medical Center Planned for Westside
January 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A medical office and research center is planned to rise in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made...
Sheriff’s Department Investigating Death of Bleeding Man Who Was Handcuffed by Culver City Police
January 25, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department looking into January 13 incident By Sam Catanzaro Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of...
Parking Enforcement Relaxed Through February: Culver City Beat – January, 25, 2021
January 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Parking Enforcement Relaxed Through February * First Baptist Church Of Venice...
Westside Urban Forum to Host Annual Mayors Forum
WUF is pleased to welcome Westside Mayors for the annual Mayors Forum! This is a Westside Urban Forum signature event...
Edify TV: Affordable Senior Housing Rises in Westside Neighborhood
A four-story senior affordable housing project is rising in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Seven-Story Westside Development Survives Appeal
January 22, 2021 Westside Today Staff
City Planning Commission upholds approval for 31-unit Westwood Boulevard apartment development By Chad Winthrop A seven-story Westwood development has survived...
Culver City Student Receives Education Award from The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition
Seven area students were presented Education Awards by The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition at the first-ever...
Culver City Woman Has Car Stolen at Gunpoint
Armed carjacking takes place January 17 By Chad Winthrop A Culver City woman had her car stolen at gunpoint recently...
Judge Rules Princess Cruise Employee Lawsuit Needs Extra Clarification: Culver City Beat – January, 21, 2021
January 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Judge Rules Princess Cruise Employee Lawsuit Needs Extra Clarification * Culver...
Edify TV: Promenade Property Owner Frustrated With Homelessness
January 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A Third Street Promenade property owner is calling Santa Monica officials to deal with the issue of homeless individuals sleeping...
Popular San Francisco Sandwich Shop Opening in Culver City
Westside Food Scene January 21, 2021 By Kerry Slater Santa Monica Pastry Shop Closes A beloved Santa Monica pastry shop...
Food Review: A Darn Good but Pricey Burger
Smash burgers done right at Tripp Burgers By Kerry Slater Surrounded by a collection of strip malls, a Westside pop-up...
FDA-Authorized Coronavirus Testing at Santa Monica’s Shore Hotel
January 20, 2021 Staff Report
Drive-thru and walk-up testing seven-days a week The award-winning Shore Hotel, located steps away from the world-famous Santa Monica Pier,...
