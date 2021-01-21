With both rain and National Hot Chocolate Day on the horizon, get cozy with these standout hot chocolates on the Westside. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Westside Hot Chocolate Standouts
Judge Rules Princess Cruise Employee Lawsuit Needs Extra Clarification: Culver City Beat – January, 21, 2021
January 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Judge Rules Princess Cruise Employee Lawsuit Needs Extra Clarification * Culver...
Edify TV: Promenade Property Owner Frustrated With Homelessness
January 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A Third Street Promenade property owner is calling Santa Monica officials to deal with the issue of homeless individuals sleeping...
Popular San Francisco Sandwich Shop Opening in Culver City
January 21, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Westside Food Scene January 21, 2021 By Kerry Slater Santa Monica Pastry Shop Closes A beloved Santa Monica pastry shop...
Food Review: A Darn Good but Pricey Burger
January 21, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Smash burgers done right at Tripp Burgers By Kerry Slater Surrounded by a collection of strip malls, a Westside pop-up...
FDA-Authorized Coronavirus Testing at Santa Monica’s Shore Hotel
January 20, 2021 Staff Report
Drive-thru and walk-up testing seven-days a week The award-winning Shore Hotel, located steps away from the world-famous Santa Monica Pier,...
Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved by California: Culver City Beat – January, 17, 2021
January 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved by California * LAPD Crack Down...
Man Robbed at Gunpoint at Culver City Bus Stop
January 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Armed robbery occurs Sunday evening By Chad Winthrop A man was robbed at gunpoint while sitting at a Culver City...
Downtown Culver City Park Revitalization
January 18, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Community workshop to discuss the revitalization of Media Park By Chad Winthrop The public is invited to attend a virtual...
Video: 25K New Housing Units in LA?
With a massive spike in homelessness forecasted, LA lawmakers want to build 25,000 new housing units. Learn more in this...
500 Veteran Housing Vouchers Provided by HUD to LA
After several years of advocacy from members of the BCC Homelessness Task Force to increase the volume of, and monthly...
$50 Million Dollar Doomed Estate of Mohamed Hadid On Market for $8.5M
January 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Check on these top things for a safer home, Mohammed Hadid’s $50M dollar estate on sale...
Message From the Culver City Police Department Chief Ahead of Inauguration Day
The Culver City Police Department is aware of recent media reports regarding off-duty police officers participating in the acts of...
Who is Slashing Local Brown Pelican Pouches? $5,000 Reward Offered
January 14, 2021 Staff Report
Wounds are “deliberate and malicious”wildlife organization says By Chad Winthrop Who is harming Brown Pelicans in the Marina del Rey-area?...
