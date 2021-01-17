500 Veteran Housing Vouchers Provided by HUD to LA

After several years of advocacy from members of the BCC Homelessness Task Force to increase the volume of, and monthly rental value, of Veteran housing vouchers, it was great news to learn another 500 Veteran housing vouchers have been provided to the County of Los Angeles through HUD.

Los Angeles received the largest number of Veteran housing vouchers in the country, totalling $6.4M or the equivalent of 500 vouchers. We’d like to thank Congressman Lieu and members of the Senate Armed Services Committee for hearing advocacy and acting on this issue.

The local value of HUD Veteran housing vouchers is $1808 for a 1 bedroom and $2339 for a two bedroom in Los Angeles County. As of today, two different housing Apps, including Trulia, listed at least 12, one-bedroom apartments available in Brentwood for $1800 or less. Help with rental deposits is also available to Veterans.

It is illegal for landlords to discriminate based on the form of payment used for housing and we’re hopeful Veterans currently living on the street will apply for vouchers. If you know a homeless Veteran, have them reach out to: Evangelina.Ligons@va.gov, Estelle.Ana@va.gov