Here are some of the best pies on the Westside ahead of National Pie Day on January 23. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: The Westside’s Best Pies
Student Art Contest “Water Is Life” Accepting Entries: Culver City Beat – January, 14, 2021
January 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Student Art Contest “Water Is Life” Accepting Entries * Study Predicts...
‘No Gimmicks’, NYC-Style Pizza Coming to Westside
January 14, 2021 Staff Report
Westside Food Scene January 14, 2012 By Kerry Slater 65-Year-Old Santa Monica Bakery on Verge of Shutting Down A beloved...
Food Review: The Westside’s Insanely Delicious Tijuana Tacos
January 14, 2021 Staff Report
Tacos 1986 in Westwood Village stands out amid a crowded taco scene By Kerry Slater In a city filled with...
Edify TV: Westside Kids Compete to Keep Beach Clean
January 12, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Westside kids are competing to keep the beach clean! Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
36th Annual Celebration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Mon, Jan 18, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Online Only at 9am on Jan. 18th – Visit: MLKjrWestside.org The Rev. Dr....
Marina del Rey Apartment Catches Fire
Fire breaks out Monday morning at MDR apartment complex By Sam Catanzaro One person was injured in a Monday morning...
Murder Suspect Arrested for Culver City-Area Shooting
27-year-old Allen Robinson arrested by LAPD By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles Police Department Homicide detectives announced the arrest of a...
Culver City Coyote Being Tracked By LMU Research Team: Culver City Beat – January, 11, 2021
January 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Coyote Being Tracked By LMU Research Team * LA...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Pier Shut Down Weekends
Edify TV: Culver-Area Development Survives Two Appeals
A proposal to bring over 70 apartments to a Culver City-area empty lot recently survived two appeals filed by neighboring...
Edify TV: Over 1,700 Units Proposed for Westside Neighborhood
Over 1,700 apartment units are planned for a few block radius in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video...
Amazon Donates $250,000 to the Culver City Education Foundation for Learning and Play Space
Submitted by the Culver City Education Foundation The Culver City Education Foundation (CCEF) announces a $250,000 contribution from Amazon to...
The Wende Museum Announces Virtual Calendar of Events 2021: Culver City Beat – January, 7, 2021
January 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * The Wende Museum Announces Virtual Calendar of Events 2021 * Assemblyman...
Beloved Marina del Rey Restaurant Shuts Down
January 7, 2021 Staff Report
After 28 year run, Venice’s C&O Trattoria closing By Toi Creel A Marina del Rey restaurant that has been around...
