Edify TV: Westside Kids Compete to Keep Beach Clean

Westside kids are competing to keep the beach clean! Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

36th Annual Celebration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

January 12, 2021

January 12, 2021

Mon, Jan 18, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Online Only at 9am on Jan. 18th – Visit: MLKjrWestside.org  The Rev. Dr....

A fire burns at the 41 Marina Apartment complex Monday. Photo: Citizen App.
Marina del Rey Apartment Catches Fire

January 11, 2021

January 11, 2021

Fire breaks out Monday morning at MDR apartment complex By Sam Catanzaro One person was injured in a Monday morning...

The Target parking lot where a fatal shooting took place last month. Photo: Google.
Murder Suspect Arrested for Culver City-Area Shooting

January 11, 2021

January 11, 2021

27-year-old Allen Robinson arrested by LAPD By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles Police Department Homicide detectives announced the arrest of a...
Culver City Coyote Being Tracked By LMU Research Team: Culver City Beat – January, 11, 2021

January 11, 2021

January 11, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Coyote Being Tracked By LMU Research Team * LA...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Pier Shut Down Weekends

January 11, 2021

January 11, 2021

Edify TV: Culver-Area Development Survives Two Appeals

January 10, 2021

January 10, 2021

A proposal to bring over 70 apartments to a Culver City-area empty lot recently survived two appeals filed by neighboring...
Edify TV: Over 1,700 Units Proposed for Westside Neighborhood

January 10, 2021

January 10, 2021

Over 1,700 apartment units are planned for a few block radius in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video...
Amazon Donates $250,000 to the Culver City Education Foundation for Learning and Play Space

January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

Submitted by the Culver City Education Foundation The Culver City Education Foundation (CCEF) announces a $250,000 contribution from Amazon to...
Edify TV: Westside Gets New Cold-Pressed Juicery

January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

A new pressed-juicery has opened up on the Westside helping with New Year’s healthy eating resolutions. Learn more in this...
The Wende Museum Announces Virtual Calendar of Events 2021: Culver City Beat – January, 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * The Wende Museum Announces Virtual Calendar of Events 2021 * Assemblyman...
Beloved Marina del Rey Restaurant Shuts Down

January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

After 28 year run, Venice’s C&O Trattoria closing By Toi Creel A Marina del Rey restaurant that has been around...
When Will Al Fresco Dining Resume in Los Angeles?

January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

Appeals court upholds LA County’s outdoor dining ban By Sam Catanzaro A recent court ruling upholding Los Angeles County’s outdoor...

Culver City Councilman Daniel Lee. Photo: danielwaynelee.com
Culver City Councilman Running for State Senate in Special Election

January 4, 2021

January 4, 2021

Culver City Councilman and Vice Mayor Daniel Lee running in upcoming special election By Sam Catanzaro A Culver City Councilman...
Culver City Hospital Caught Giving Covid-19 Vaccine to Staff Relatives: Culver City Beat – January, 4, 2021

January 4, 2021

January 4, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Hospital Caught Giving Covid-19 Vaccine to Staff Relatives *...

Pork soup dumplings (left side of plate) and steamed chicken dumplings (right side of plate) surround garlic bok choy from Dan Modern Chinese. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Food Review: Soul-Warming Dumplings on the Westside

December 29, 2020

December 29, 2020

Simple yet flavorful soup dumplings from Dan Modern Chinese’s newest location By Kerry Slater A dumpling restaurant recently opened in...

