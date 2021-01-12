Westside kids are competing to keep the beach clean! Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Westside Kids Compete to Keep Beach Clean
36th Annual Celebration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Mon, Jan 18, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Online Only at 9am on Jan. 18th – Visit: MLKjrWestside.org The Rev. Dr....
Marina del Rey Apartment Catches Fire
Fire breaks out Monday morning at MDR apartment complex By Sam Catanzaro One person was injured in a Monday morning...
Murder Suspect Arrested for Culver City-Area Shooting
27-year-old Allen Robinson arrested by LAPD By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles Police Department Homicide detectives announced the arrest of a...
Culver City Coyote Being Tracked By LMU Research Team: Culver City Beat – January, 11, 2021
January 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Coyote Being Tracked By LMU Research Team * LA...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Pier Shut Down Weekends
Edify TV: Culver-Area Development Survives Two Appeals
A proposal to bring over 70 apartments to a Culver City-area empty lot recently survived two appeals filed by neighboring...
Edify TV: Over 1,700 Units Proposed for Westside Neighborhood
Over 1,700 apartment units are planned for a few block radius in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video...
Amazon Donates $250,000 to the Culver City Education Foundation for Learning and Play Space
Submitted by the Culver City Education Foundation The Culver City Education Foundation (CCEF) announces a $250,000 contribution from Amazon to...
The Wende Museum Announces Virtual Calendar of Events 2021: Culver City Beat – January, 7, 2021
January 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * The Wende Museum Announces Virtual Calendar of Events 2021 * Assemblyman...
Beloved Marina del Rey Restaurant Shuts Down
January 7, 2021 Staff Report
After 28 year run, Venice’s C&O Trattoria closing By Toi Creel A Marina del Rey restaurant that has been around...
When Will Al Fresco Dining Resume in Los Angeles?
January 7, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Appeals court upholds LA County’s outdoor dining ban By Sam Catanzaro A recent court ruling upholding Los Angeles County’s outdoor...
Culver City Councilman Running for State Senate in Special Election
January 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City Councilman and Vice Mayor Daniel Lee running in upcoming special election By Sam Catanzaro A Culver City Councilman...
Culver City Hospital Caught Giving Covid-19 Vaccine to Staff Relatives: Culver City Beat – January, 4, 2021
January 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Hospital Caught Giving Covid-19 Vaccine to Staff Relatives *...
Food Review: Soul-Warming Dumplings on the Westside
December 29, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Simple yet flavorful soup dumplings from Dan Modern Chinese’s newest location By Kerry Slater A dumpling restaurant recently opened in...
