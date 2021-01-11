Murder Suspect Arrested for Culver City-Area Shooting

27-year-old Allen Robinson arrested by LAPD

By Chad Winthrop

Los Angeles Police Department Homicide detectives announced the arrest of a murder suspect connected to a shooting near Culver City recently in a Target parking lot.

According to the LAPD, on December 16, 2020, around 3:15 p.m., a male victim was shot during a robbery after exiting a business near the 3500 block of South La Cienega Boulevard in a Target parking lot. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died.

South Bureau Homicide detectives were assigned the case. Through the course of their investigation, detectives identified 27-year-old Allen Robinson (Booking #6086509) as the suspect responsible for the murder.

On December 29, 2020, South Bureau Homicide detectives, Metropolitan Division, Gang and Narcotics Division and the FBI/LAPD Fugitive Task Force Team conducted a multi-location operation. Robinson was taken into custody by the Task Force Team in Moreno Valley, while Metropolitan Division simultaneously served a search warrant at his residence in Los Angeles.

On December 31, 2020, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed murder and robbery charges against Robinson.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to contact South Bureau Homicide Detective Jamison at 323-786-5111. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P-3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.