December 18, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Westside Sushi Restaurant Located in Historic Building Plans Move

The “Chili Bowl” building that is home to Shunji. Photo: Google.

Shunji planning move to Ocean Park Boulevard 

By Kerry Slater

A Michelin-Starred sushi restaurant–located in an architecturally unique West LA building embroiled in a debate over its historic status–is reportedly relocating to Santa Monica. 

As reported by Eater LA, Shunji chef-owner Shunji Nakao seems to be planning to move the restaurant–currently at 12244 West Pico Boulevard–to 3003 Ocean Park Boulevard in Santa Monica. Eater notes that the move is likely a relocation, not an expansion, due to a longtime dispute between the city, local stakeholders and the property owner–who wants to tear down the architecturally-unique, circular building that currently houses Shunji. 

The Japanese-born sushi maestro behind the counter—Nakao—previously worked at Nobu Matsuhisa’s eponymous 1980’s restaurant and restaurant Asanebo as well which he founded with his brother.

 Sushi simplicity at Shunji. Photo: Shunji (Facebook).

“While the menu does offer à la carte, it is the omakase that is by far the better option. The itamae will ask how much you’d like to eat, and so begins this memorable meal. The slicing and crafting of each morsel is absolutely precise, as seen in red snapper with salt and lemon; halibut with yuzu zest; or even that massive bite of rich monkfish liver. While the house-made texturally exquisite tomato “tofu” features four tomatoes and takes four days to prepare, it flaunts impeccable balance in acid and flavor—not unlike those nikiri-brushed pieces, like lean tuna or bluefin toro. In an unusual turn, meals here are sealed by such stellar soups as shiso with special seaweed,” reads the Michelin review bestowing Shunji a prestigious star. “Although this revered refuge is housed in a curious-looking building, just off Highway 10, guests arrive expecting serious sushi. Of course, that’s exactly what they get, though the atmosphere remains low-key with just a small bar and handful of tables.” 

Since 2012 Shunji has been located in a building known as The Chili Bowl at 12244 West Pico Boulevard, one of five remaining former Chili Bowl restaurant chain. Of the surviving Chili Bowls, the West Los Angeles location is the most intact and has operated nearly continuously as an eatery, according to the Los Angeles Conservancy

On February 4, 2021 Los Angeles City Council’s Planning and Land Use Management (PLUM) committee will vote to consider sending the Chili Bowl nomination to the full City Council for Historic-Cultural Monument (HCM) designation. 

in Dining, Featured, News
Related Posts
Featured, Local Business Spotlight, News

Gifts for Everyone at The Book Jewel

December 17, 2020

Read more
December 17, 2020

Westchester’s first independent bookstore opens doors Fall weather has set in, opening the doors to the Holiday season and there...
Featured, News

Officials Seek Help Identifying Patient at Westside Hospital

December 15, 2020

Read more
December 15, 2020

Patient has been at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center since Nov. 14, officials say By Chad Winthrop Officials are asking the...
Education, Featured, News

Culver City High School Grad Named Member of HRC Foundation Youth Ambassadors

December 15, 2020

Read more
December 15, 2020

The Human Rights Campaign have announced that Nico Craig, an 18-year-old DJ and music producer, has been named a member...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: DMV Lines a Concern Amid Pandemic?

December 15, 2020

Read more
December 15, 2020

“They don’t clean the seats down between each person sitting down so, I am going to go home change and...
News, video

Culver City Council Welcomes Three Council Members: Culver City Beat – December, 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

Read more
December 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Council Welcomes Three Council Members * ‘Operation Santa’ Helping...

The scene of a Monday shooting in Marina del Rey. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Victim Hospitalized in Marina del Rey Shooting

December 14, 2020

Read more
December 14, 2020

Two suspects fled scene in black car, police say By Sam Catanzaro A victim was sent to the hospital following...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Apple Company Buys Additional Properties in Culver City

December 13, 2020

Read more
December 13, 2020

By Toi Creel Apple is expanding its footprint on the Westside. The tech company has secured another block of warehouse...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle

December 11, 2020

Read more
December 11, 2020

A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn...

Photo: Culver CityBus (Facebook).
Featured, News

Traffic Fatality Involving a Culver CityBus

December 10, 2020

Read more
December 10, 2020

Culver CityBus fatally hits pedestian Thursday By Staff Writer A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Culver CityBus Thursday. According...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Pasta Truck Sets up Shop on Westside

December 10, 2020

Read more
December 10, 2020

A renowned pasta truck has opened a brick and mortar location on the Westside. Learn more in this video made...
News, video

Utility Scams On The Rise How to Spot Them: Culver City Beat – December, 10, 2020

December 10, 2020

Read more
December 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Utility Scams On The Rise How to Spot Them * Hundreds...
Dining, Featured, News

Williams-Sonoma Closing Beverly Hills Location

December 10, 2020

Read more
December 10, 2020

Westside Food Scene December 10, 2020 By Kerry Slater Williams-Sonoma Closing Beverly Hills Location  Upscale cookware store Williams-Sonoma is closing...

Dr. Nell Smircina, Owner and Director of PIQUE Health. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

PIQUE Health – Specialized Treatment Plans to Optimize Male Health

December 10, 2020

Read more
December 10, 2020

Beverly Hills-based practice helping men come up with a plan to fully optimize their health Now more than ever, amid...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

5 Canadians Charged with Running Magazine Telemarketing Scam Targeting Elderly Victims Beverly Hills and Southern California

December 8, 2020

Read more
December 8, 2020

Five Canadian men have been indicted on federal fraud charges alleging they ran a million-dollar telemarketing scam that deceived victims...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Holiday Fun at the Santa Monica Pier

December 8, 2020

Read more
December 8, 2020

While most holiday events have been moved to a virtual format this year, a festive art installation has made its...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR