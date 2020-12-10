Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Utility Scams On The Rise How to Spot Them
* Hundreds Of City Jobs Set To Be Cut Due To La's Budget Deficit
Utility Scams On The Rise How to Spot Them: Culver City Beat – December, 10, 2020
Williams-Sonoma Closing Beverly Hills Location
December 10, 2020 Staff Report
Westside Food Scene December 10, 2020 By Kerry Slater Williams-Sonoma Closing Beverly Hills Location Upscale cookware store Williams-Sonoma is closing...
Sit Back And Relax With MendMe Spa
December 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Mend Me massage studio has reopened and is the perfect place to get much needed relaxation and wellness, MendMe a...
5 Canadians Charged with Running Magazine Telemarketing Scam Targeting Elderly Victims Beverly Hills and Southern California
December 8, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Five Canadian men have been indicted on federal fraud charges alleging they ran a million-dollar telemarketing scam that deceived victims...
Culver City Holiday Tree Lighting Set for December 10
December 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
On Thursday, December 10 at 6 p.m., be sure to visit the Culver City Downtown Business Association website to stream...
Edify TV: Venice Holiday Sign Lighting
December 7, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A global pandemic could not stop the holiday spirit coming to the Westside over the weekend with the (virtual) Venice...
Culver City Film Festival Starts This Week Tune In Virtually: Culver City Beat – December, 7, 2020
December 7, 2020 Juliet Lemar
* Culver City Film Festival Starts This Week Tune In Virtually *...
Final Culver City Election Results
December 7, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Two new faces will be seated on Culver City City Council plus local voters decide on rent control and a...
Column: Housing Likely to Highlight the 2022 Ballot
By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist One thing has been inevitable ever since extreme liberals in the California Legislature led by Democratic...
Edify TV: Villa Marina Marketplace Mall Redevelopment
Learn about plans to overhaul the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall to include over 400 apartments and retail in this video...
Estee Lauder Creative Guru Donald Robertson Lists Beautiful Santa Monica Home
December 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, New trends for home appliances, Donald Robertson lists his Santa Monica Home, LA rents decrease by...
Edify TV: Westside Tourism Faces Long Recovery
December 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The local tourism industry–decimated by COVID-19, is not expected to reach previous levels until 2024 the LA Tourism and Convention...
Attempted Armed Carjacking in Culver City
December 3, 2020 Staff Report
Four suspects at large By Chad Winthrop Four suspects connected to an attempted armed carjacking remain at large, Culver City...
LAPD Arrests Suspect In The Murder Of Elderly Man Near 405 Overpass: Culver City Beat – December, 3, 2020
December 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
* LAPD Arrests Suspect In The Murder Of Elderly Man Near 405...
