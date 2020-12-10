Traffic Fatality Involving a Culver CityBus

Culver CityBus fatally hits pedestian Thursday

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Culver CityBus Thursday.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on December 7, at around 12:55 p.m., officers responded to the area of Sepulveda Boulevard and Centinela Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a Culver CityBus.

“Prior to the officers’ arrival, members from the Culver City Fire Department arrived on scene and found the pedestrian laying down in the roadway suffering from serious injuries,” CCPD said.

Fire Department personnel transported the pedestrian to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries, according to police.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident and no one else was injured in the collision.

This investigation is ongoing and being handled by Culver City Police Department Accident Investigators. Anyone with any information or questions regarding this incident, please contact the Culver City Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Andrew Bellante at (310) 253-6316.

