Attempted Armed Carjacking in Culver City

Four suspects at large

By Chad Winthrop

Four suspects connected to an attempted armed carjacking remain at large, Culver City police say.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on November 30, at approximately 5:55 p.m., officers received a radio call of an attempted armed carjacking that just occurred in the 6100 block of Canterbury Drive.

“The victim stated that she was sitting in her car when the suspect vehicle pulled alongside her and double parked. Suspect #1 approached the victim and told her to “get out of the car” while exposing a firearm that was concealed in his waistband. Simultaneously, suspect #2 approached the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle and attempted to open the door. In fear for her life, the victim exited her vehicle, ran away from the suspects, and began to scream for help,” CCPD said.

According to police, while running away the victim saw suspects #1 and #2 enter the rear seats of the suspect vehicle which was occupied by suspects #3 (driver) and #4 (front passenger). The suspects then fled the scene at a high rate of speed, westbound on Green Valley Circle, and out of sight.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 310-253-6300.

The following is the CCPD description of the four suspects:

Suspect #1: Male, Black, approximately 20 years old, 6’0, thin build, with long curly dark hair.

Suspect #2: Male, Black, approximately 20 years old, 6’0, thin build, wearing a mask.

Suspect #3: Male, Black, approximately 20 years old, no further description.

Suspect #4: Male, Black, approximately 20 years old, no further description.

Suspect Vehicle: Early 2000’s, four-door sedan, unknown model, silver in color.

Weapon Used: Black semi-automatic handgun.