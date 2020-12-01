December 2, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Video: Local Gym Owners File Lawsuit

Local gym owners are seeking a relaxation of health orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in a Los Angeles lawsuit. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.

LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl speaking at a 2019 event. Photo: Facebook.
Supervisor Kuehl Dines out in Santa Monica After Voting to Shut Down Restaurants

December 1, 2020

December 1, 2020

LA County Supervisor dines at Il Forno in Santa Monica last Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl,...
Santa & Frosty are Zooming to Culver City!

December 1, 2020

December 1, 2020

From the City of Culver City The City of Culver City’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department would like to bring some of the...
Jeopardy! Begins Production Again With New Host: Culver City Beat – November, 30, 2020

November 30, 2020

November 30, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Jeopardy! Begins Production Again With New Host * George Gascon Can...
Edify TV: Budget Cuts Leading to More Beach Pollution

November 30, 2020

November 30, 2020

Local budget cuts are leading to more trash and pollution on Westside beaches according to environmental experts. Learn more in...
Culver City Education Foundation’s Giving Tuesday

November 30, 2020

November 30, 2020

From Culver City Unified School District GivingTuesday is the perfect opportunity to support the Culver City Education Foundation (CCEF) through its Annual Campaign....
Study Shows Corporate Landlords Sought to Profit During Last Economic Crisis

November 29, 2020

November 29, 2020

By Les Dunseith/UCLA A research brief by the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy draws fresh attention to the manner in which corporate...

A rendering of Amazon's future Culver City studio. Photo: Courtesy.
Framework of Culver City Amzaon Studios Nearly Complete

November 29, 2020

November 29, 2020

530,000 square feet project slated for completion in 2021 By Chad Winthrop A half-a-million square-foot project in Culver City that...
Edify TV: Layoffs Coming as LA County Suspends Outdoor Dining

November 25, 2020

November 25, 2020

“We are laying off about 70 percent of our staff,” says a local restaurant owner in the wake of LA County...

The Citizen Public Market back patio. Photo: Wonho Frank Lee
Citizen Public Market Opens its Doors in Culver City

November 25, 2020

November 25, 2020

Pizzette, goodboybob and WEHO Sausage Co. round out lineup By Toi Creel A long awaited food destination has finally opened...
Support Local Businesses #chooseculvercity: Culver City Beat – November, 23, 2020

November 23, 2020

November 23, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Support Local Businesses #chooseculvercity * Homicides Reach 300 Highest Rate in...

The 6100 block of Buckingham Parkway. Photo: Google.
Four Suspects at Large After Culver City Armed Carjacking

November 23, 2020

November 23, 2020

Mercedes stolen at gunpoint Friday night By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are searching for four suspects who stole a...

Photo: CulverCityBus.com
Culver City Wins Transit Agency of the Year Award

November 23, 2020

November 23, 2020

Culver City transit line earns state-wide award By Chad Winthrop The Culver City Transportation Department, which includes Culver CityBus, has been named...
Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside

November 22, 2020

November 22, 2020

Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica...

7-Eleven at 5495 Sepulveda Boulevard. Photo: Google.
Culver City 7-Eleven Robbed at Gunpoint

November 19, 2020

November 19, 2020

Suspect robs Sepulveda Blvd 7-Eleven Tuesday night A man made off with cash after robbing a Culver City 7-Eleven at...
After Tuesday Vote Tally Culver City’s City Council Race Still Too Close to Call

November 19, 2020

November 19, 2020

Less than 20 votes separating third and fourth place candidates By Sam Catanzaro Over two weeks after the election, in...

