Local gym owners are seeking a relaxation of health orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in a Los Angeles lawsuit. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Video: Local Gym Owners File Lawsuit
Supervisor Kuehl Dines out in Santa Monica After Voting to Shut Down Restaurants
December 1, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LA County Supervisor dines at Il Forno in Santa Monica last Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl,...
Santa & Frosty are Zooming to Culver City!
From the City of Culver City The City of Culver City’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department would like to bring some of the...
Jeopardy! Begins Production Again With New Host: Culver City Beat – November, 30, 2020
November 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Jeopardy! Begins Production Again With New Host * George Gascon Can...
Edify TV: Budget Cuts Leading to More Beach Pollution
November 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local budget cuts are leading to more trash and pollution on Westside beaches according to environmental experts. Learn more in...
Study Shows Corporate Landlords Sought to Profit During Last Economic Crisis
November 29, 2020 Staff Report
By Les Dunseith/UCLA A research brief by the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy draws fresh attention to the manner in which corporate...
Framework of Culver City Amzaon Studios Nearly Complete
November 29, 2020 Staff Report
530,000 square feet project slated for completion in 2021 By Chad Winthrop A half-a-million square-foot project in Culver City that...
Citizen Public Market Opens its Doors in Culver City
November 25, 2020 Staff Report
Pizzette, goodboybob and WEHO Sausage Co. round out lineup By Toi Creel A long awaited food destination has finally opened...
Support Local Businesses #chooseculvercity: Culver City Beat – November, 23, 2020
November 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Support Local Businesses #chooseculvercity * Homicides Reach 300 Highest Rate in...
Four Suspects at Large After Culver City Armed Carjacking
November 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Mercedes stolen at gunpoint Friday night By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are searching for four suspects who stole a...
Culver City Wins Transit Agency of the Year Award
November 23, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Culver City transit line earns state-wide award By Chad Winthrop The Culver City Transportation Department, which includes Culver CityBus, has been named...
Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside
November 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
Culver City 7-Eleven Robbed at Gunpoint
November 19, 2020 Staff Report
Suspect robs Sepulveda Blvd 7-Eleven Tuesday night A man made off with cash after robbing a Culver City 7-Eleven at...
After Tuesday Vote Tally Culver City’s City Council Race Still Too Close to Call
November 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Less than 20 votes separating third and fourth place candidates By Sam Catanzaro Over two weeks after the election, in...
