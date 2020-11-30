Culver City Education Foundation’s Giving Tuesday

From Culver City Unified School District

GivingTuesday is the perfect opportunity to support the Culver City Education Foundation (CCEF) through its Annual Campaign. GivingTuesday is a global day of generosity that will take place on December 1, 2020.

In keeping with 2020’s unplanned theme of staying close to home, CCEF also encourages you to give close to home while looking ahead to the future by supporting our students. CCEF is the only organization that raises funds for every CCUSD school and impacts over 7,000 students every day.

Your donation to the Culver City Education Foundation supports vital arts and STEM education programs that inspire learning and promote success. CCEF impacts the entire district and provides essential resources to keep every CCUSD school strong, while upholding its unwavering commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion.

Staying at the forefront of providing exceptional learning opportunities is not possible without your support. Please invest in our schools and support All Together. All Schools. by making your gift to CCEF’s 2020-21 Annual Campaign today.

Your gift will make a difference. Any amount will support our CCUSD students, our community and our collective future, while we continue to stay close to home. Visit www.ccef4schools.org/donation to make your contribution.