Support Local Businesses #chooseculvercity: Culver City Beat – November, 23, 2020

Santa Monica Airport Closure?
November 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica has picked up two recent legal victories in its effort to close the Santa Monica...
Four Suspects at Large After Culver City Armed Carjacking
November 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Mercedes stolen at gunpoint Friday night By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are searching for four suspects who stole a...
Culver City Wins Transit Agency of the Year Award
November 23, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Culver City transit line earns state-wide award By Chad Winthrop The Culver City Transportation Department, which includes Culver CityBus, has been named...
Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside
November 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
$26 Million Dollar Home Designed by Hal Levitt
November 20, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, We glimpse inside Hal Levitt’s “Holt House”, examine why the housing market took a slight pause...
Culver City 7-Eleven Robbed at Gunpoint
November 19, 2020 Staff Report
Suspect robs Sepulveda Blvd 7-Eleven Tuesday night A man made off with cash after robbing a Culver City 7-Eleven at...
After Tuesday Vote Tally Culver City’s City Council Race Still Too Close to Call
November 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Less than 20 votes separating third and fourth place candidates By Sam Catanzaro Over two weeks after the election, in...
Westside Restaurants React to 50 Percent Capacity Regulations
November 19, 2020 Staff Report
Capacity in Los Angeles restaurants capped at 50 percent By Toi Creel Local restaurants are having to make some big...
Culver City High School Football Team Gears Up For Season: Culver City Beat – November, 19, 2020
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City High School Football Team Gears Up For Season *...
Michelin-Starred Chef Opens Westside Burger Pop-Up
November 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
David Myers opens burger spot on Abbot Kinney By Toi Creel Michelin-Starred Chef David Myers, of restaurants including Comme Ça...
Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market
November 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...
12-Story Westside Senior Housing Building to Include Memory Care Units, Assisted Living and More
November 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...
Culver City Receives Grant For Bicycle And Pedestrian Safety Education
November 17, 2020 Westside Today Staff
The City of Culver City’s Public Works Department has received a $47,000.00 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety...
Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination
“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...
