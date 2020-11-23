November 24, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Wins Transit Agency of the Year Award

Photo: CulverCityBus.com

Culver City transit line earns state-wide award

By Chad Winthrop

The Culver City Transportation Department, which includes Culver CityBus, has been named the Transit Agency of the Year.

Last week, the Culver City Transportation Department was recognized by the California Transit Association for its accomplishments with the Distinguished Transit Agency of the Year Award  for 2020.

The award, which is given to a transit agency that has demonstrated an outstanding program or service that Implements innovative concepts, effective problem-solving techniques, or promotes a positive image of transit in the community, was announced at the Small Operators Awards Ceremony hosted by the California Transit Association (CTA) as part of its 55th Annual Fall Conference and Expo. The ceremony was held virtually on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Rolando Cruz, Chief Transportation Officer, accepted the award on behalf of the Culver City Transportation Department.

“This is an incredible honor for our agency,” Cruz said. “I am so proud of my team and the high standard of work we were able to maintain despite all of the challenges that 2020 presented.”

Cruz also thanked the community stakeholders and customers who continue to support and ride Culver CityBus. 

“We truly believe that the projects we have implemented this year have improved the way transit works for our community and has also laid the foundation for a new future for our stakeholders and our transit partners,” Cruz said.

The award specifically acknowledges various achievements for the Culver City Transportation Department over the course of the past year, including creating a unifying Mobility Vision and Mission, establishing common Core Values for the entire department, creating a three year strategic mobility plan, launch of the new real time information app, “NextCCBus”, and the implementation of new Tactical Mobility lanes. Culver CityBus demonstrated its resiliency and ability to adapt by leading the charge in creating a hybrid service in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and was even one of the first agencies in the LA region to implement rear door boarding to keep both customers and the operators safe.

“Culver CityBus service has redefined itself in response to the rapid growth of LA’s Westside by using advanced technology and collaborative interdepartmental planning to improve regional connectivity and offer expanded mobility For being such a small operator, Culver CityBus has accomplished a great deal this past year,” the Department said in a press release. “The agency is looking forward to capitalizing on this momentum and building upon this success by continuing to implement projects that will enhance mobility and quality of life in Culver City and the surrounding region; this includes electrification of the bus fleet to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, implementation of an operator management system, replacement of all bus stop furniture, planning for a new Downtown circulator service and reimagining the Expo station.

Culver CityBus is the second oldest municipally-owned bus line in the State of California, founded on March 3, 1928/

