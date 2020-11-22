November 23, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside

Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

Real Estate, video

$26 Million Dollar Home Designed by Hal Levitt

November 20, 2020

November 20, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, We glimpse inside Hal Levitt’s “Holt House”, examine why the housing market took a slight pause...

7-Eleven at 5495 Sepulveda Boulevard. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Culver City 7-Eleven Robbed at Gunpoint

November 19, 2020

November 19, 2020

Suspect robs Sepulveda Blvd 7-Eleven Tuesday night A man made off with cash after robbing a Culver City 7-Eleven at...
Culver City, Featured, News, Politics

After Tuesday Vote Tally Culver City’s City Council Race Still Too Close to Call

November 19, 2020

November 19, 2020

Less than 20 votes separating third and fourth place candidates By Sam Catanzaro Over two weeks after the election, in...
Dining, Featured, News

Westside Restaurants React to 50 Percent Capacity Regulations

November 19, 2020

November 19, 2020

Capacity in Los Angeles restaurants capped at 50 percent By Toi Creel Local restaurants are having to make some big...
News, video

Culver City High School Football Team Gears Up For Season: Culver City Beat – November, 19, 2020

November 19, 2020

November 19, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City High School Football Team Gears Up For Season *...

Photo: Adrift Burger Bar (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Michelin-Starred Chef Opens Westside Burger Pop-Up

November 19, 2020

November 19, 2020

David Myers opens burger spot on Abbot Kinney By Toi Creel Michelin-Starred Chef David Myers, of restaurants including Comme Ça...
News, video

Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?

November 19, 2020

November 19, 2020

As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
Dining, video

Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market

November 18, 2020

November 18, 2020

Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...

A rendering of the Belmont Village project. Photos: Shimahara.
Featured, News, Uncategorized, Westside Wellness

12-Story Westside Senior Housing Building to Include Memory Care Units, Assisted Living and More

November 17, 2020

November 17, 2020

Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...
Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation, Westside Wellness

Culver City Receives Grant For Bicycle And Pedestrian Safety Education

November 17, 2020

November 17, 2020

The City of Culver City’s Public Works Department has received a $47,000.00 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination

November 17, 2020

November 17, 2020

“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...
News, video

“Park to Playa” Trail Is Now Open: Culver City Beat – November, 16, 2020

November 16, 2020

November 16, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * “Park to Playa” Trail Is Now Open * Increased Fire Risk...
video

Edify TV: Westside 7-Eleven Proposal Sparks Debate

November 16, 2020

November 16, 2020

A proposal to bring a 7-Eleven to a Westside neighborhood has brought some backlash from nearby residents who claim the...

Clockwise from top left: Albert Vera, Yasmine-Imani McMorrin, Freddy Puza, Göran Eriksson.
Culver City, Featured, News

Race for Final Seat on Culver City Council Remains Too Close to Call

November 16, 2020

November 16, 2020

Less than 20 votes seprating third and fourth place candidates By Sam Catanzaro Nearly two weeks after the election, in...

" voters essentially laughed off frequent claims by advocates for Proposition 21 that its statewide mandate for rent controls would somehow alleviate the state’s very serious and growing problem with homelessness. They saw that nothing in the proposition would have allowed tenants to remain in houses and apartments without paying rent," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Featured, News, Oped

Column: Defying the Hype: State’s Voters Smarter Than ‘Experts’ Think

November 15, 2020

November 15, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist For more than two months, California airwaves were filled with political hype, in large part...

