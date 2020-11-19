As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf course into affordable housing apartments. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?
Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market
November 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...
12-Story Westside Senior Housing Building to Include Memory Care Units, Assisted Living and More
November 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...
Culver City Receives Grant For Bicycle And Pedestrian Safety Education
November 17, 2020 Westside Today Staff
The City of Culver City’s Public Works Department has received a $47,000.00 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety...
Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination
“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...
“Park to Playa” Trail Is Now Open: Culver City Beat – November, 16, 2020
November 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * “Park to Playa” Trail Is Now Open * Increased Fire Risk...
Edify TV: Westside 7-Eleven Proposal Sparks Debate
November 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A proposal to bring a 7-Eleven to a Westside neighborhood has brought some backlash from nearby residents who claim the...
Race for Final Seat on Culver City Council Remains Too Close to Call
November 16, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Less than 20 votes seprating third and fourth place candidates By Sam Catanzaro Nearly two weeks after the election, in...
Reese Witherspoon Sells $6.7 Million Dollar Malibu Ranch
November 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how virtual rental applications have increased fraud, Reese Witherspoon sells her Malibu farm, and the local...
Culver City To Start Mobile Recycling Program: Culver City Beat – November, 12, 2020
November 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City To Start Mobile Recycling Program * President Trump Falsely...
LA Lawmakers Implement Mask Mandate for Restaurants
November 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles restaurants can now refuse service to people who refuse to wear a mask. Learn more in this video...
CCUSD Launches Sponsor-a-Family December Holiday Program to Help Those in Need
November 10, 2020 Staff Report
CCUSD recognizes that the holiday season can be stressful for families who are most in need. Again this year, CCUSD...
Edify TV: Big Bike Lane Changes for Iconic Santa Monica Street
Santa Monica’s Ocean Avenue, lined with palm trees and boasting ocean views, will soon be getting safer for cyclists. Learn...
Comedians Billy Gardell and Alonzo Bodden to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration
November 10, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Comedians Billy Gardell and Alonzo Bodden to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration Sunday, November 15: Jamie Lee Curtis, Russell Brand, Josh...
What To Drink For The Holidays
November 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Food Scene we are getting into the holiday spirit with a special holiday cocktail recipe and a...
